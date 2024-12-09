Winchelsea Village Voice

SWITCH ON is this Saturday December 14th when the 'Winchelsea Christmas Windows' will switch on and be illuminated at 4.30pm to 9pm. Everyday up to and including New Year’s Eve thirty windows will be lit on the theme of Christmas songs and carols to raise funds for the Demelza Children’s charity. This is a family event that welcomes visitors and children. Maps of the trail to find the windows can be purchased from The New Inn, The Little Shop and Winchelsea Farm Kitchen for a minimum donation of £1.

IN THE NEW INN at 7.00pm, in conjunction with the ‘Christmas Windows’ there will be a community gathering for carol singing to which all are welcome. Additionally, the Mayor Peter Cosstick has arranged for two members of the Demelza Nursing Team to attend and be presented with all the funds raised by Winchelsea for this charity since April 1st. Peter and his wife Debbie are longstanding supporters of the Demelza charity.

WAS TALK will be held on Saturday December 14th in the New Hall at 11am for coffee and biscuits before starting at 11.15am. The talk given by Andrew Scott is titled ‘Does the Roman Road identified in Icklesham in 1982 extend eastwards?’ Winchelsea Archaeological Society undertook a walk in August this year to view the Roman metal furnace or bloomery site at Icklesham, and the place where excavations by the Hastings and Area Archaeological Research Group (HAARG) in 1981-82 discovered a substantial Roman Road, comparable with the width of the present A259 road. The talk will focus on LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) which is a remote sensing, laser technique that could be used to identify the possible presence of a Roman road east of Icklesham. This method is often used to identify the presence of Roman roads in the UK. During the meeting LIDAR data of the Icklesham ridge will be shown. Other research data and theories will also be considered on the subject. Following this talk, an Extraordinary Meeting of the Society will be held to discuss changing the name of the charity which is currently WAS to the Winchelsea and Area Archaeological and Historical Society (WAAHS). Please note that the Annual General Meeting of the Society will take place on Saturday February 15th 2025

FRENCH CHRISTMAS by candlelight will be performed by the Ensemble OrQuesta on Thursday December 19th at 7.30pm in the Church. This is directed by Marcio da Silva and features The Music of Marc-Antoine Charpentier. The centrepiece is Charpentier’s well-known Messe de Minuit which is based on the melodies of ten French Christmas carols and composed for Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve 1694 in the Église Saint-Louis in Paris. St Thomas’s Church will be brilliantly decorated for Christmas by resident Nigel Ashton who will provide a seasonal background to this atmospheric candlelit show that reflects upon peace and goodwill. The concert is arranged by Winchelsea Arts and tickets are £24 each, available online at winchelsea-arts.org.uk and any remaining tickets are sold at the door.

AUTHOR AND TRANSLATOR of many hymns William Henry Draper was born on December 19th 1855 in Kenilworth, Warwickshire and died in 1933 in Bristol aged 77. His occupation was hymnwriter, composer and Anglican priest. During his career Draper’s college education was first at Cheltenham and afterwards Keble, Oxford. He was then ordained in 1880 and later became vicar in Shrewsbury. From 1919-30 he was Master of the Temple, London which is the historic Temple Church, off Fleet Street, built in the 12th century by the crusader Knights Templar. The church is modelled after the Holy Sepulchre Church in Jerusalem and King John (1166-1216) used it as his headquarters where he issued a charter which became the Magna Carta. The temple is also known as the ‘Cradle of Common Law’ since the first English Parliament assembled there with the agreement of the Magna Carta in 1215. As the lead member of clergy Draper held the position of ‘Reverend and Valiant Master of the Temple’ which involves to this day the care of those who work or live in the Temple and the services of the Church. After his retirement Draper served as vicar of Weare in Somerset until his death. Draper’s most famous hymn which he wrote somewhere between 1899-19 is ‘All Creatures of Our God and King’ which is his translation of ‘Canticle of the Sun’ by Francis of Assisi (died October 3rd 1226) Assisi’s Canticle is a song of praise to the LORD the sustainer of His creation wherein he reveals God’s love through personifying the Creator’s handiwork as ‘Brothers Sun and Wind’ and ‘Sisters Moon and Water’. Assisi meditated upon the Psalms in producing his Canticle and an example is Psalm 104:24, “O LORD, how manifold are thy works! In wisdom hast thou made them all: the earth is full of thy riches.” The paraphrased version by Draper of Assisi’s Canticle is the well-known hymn, “All creatures of our God and King, lift up your voice and with us sing, Alleluiya! Alleluiya! Thou burning sun with golden beam, thou silver moon with softer gleam, O praise him, O praise him! Alleluiya!” Encouraging Bible references echoed by the hymn are, “Praise ye him, sun and moon: praise him, all ye stars of light” (Psalm 148:3) and, “The LORD is nigh unto all them that call upon him, to all that call upon him in truth.” (Psalm 145:18) Draper wrote around sixty hymns which include ‘Righteous Father we have wronged’, ‘Hush, all ye sounds of war’ and ‘All the hosts of Britain gather’. The popular hymn ‘All Creatures of Our God and King’ was published in 1919 in the Public School Hymn Book and is found in 179 different hymn books where it serves to inspire God’s creatures to praise Him.

WINCHELSEA BEACH Carols round the Christmas Tree. This annual event will be held on Wednesday December 18th in the Community Hall, Sea Road at 6.30pm. Everybody is invited to come along and join in the hour of fun with carol singing which will be followed by complimentary refreshments served by The Elves. Take note, there will not be a Fellowship Lunch in December but the team would like to wish everyone who usually comes along a very happy Christmas and New Year!