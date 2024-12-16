Winchelsea Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CHRISTMAS CHURCH SERVICES beginning on Sunday December 22nd there will be a Carol Service in All Saints and St Nicolas Church, Icklesham at 9.30am. Also taking place on the 22nd at St Thomas’s Church will be Holy Communion at 11am to be followed at 6pm by the always popular Service of Nine Lessons and Carols. The nine lessons are readings from the Bible that tell of Adam’s disobedience in the Garden of Eden which led to humanity’s fall and separation from God. The solution was Jesus Christ the promised Messiah. He came as a baby into the world and as a man was anointed with the Holy Spirit at His baptism and performed remarkable deeds. Being fully God and fully man this Lord Jesus redeemed the world by taking man’s sins to the cross. He then conquered death, rose from the grave and reconciled man to God. Isaiah 9:6 states, “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder” which prophecies Jesus’s second coming as the ruling King.

CHRISTMAS EVE the annual Crib Service for friends and families will be at 4pm in St Thomas’s Church. This service includes the churches of Winchelsea, Icklesham and the Parish of Pett. Then at 11.30pm the Midnight Mass service of prayers and carols welcomes all for a joyful hour of celebration. On CHRISTMAS DAY Wednesday December 25th there will be a Parish Communion Family Service beginning at 11am. Later in the week on the first Sunday of Christmas, December 29th there will be a Holy Communion service at 11am. The events will be led by the Rector Jonathan Meyer and the Christmas services take place in St Thomas’s Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NEW CREATIVE WRITING course of seven weeks at St Mary’s Centre, Rye starts on Tuesday January 14th 2025 from 10am to 12pm. The course is suitable for everyone who has an interest in creative writing, and topics include Memories into Memoirs; Characterisation; Plotting Short Fiction and much more! Richard Ormrod who is an Open University tutor in Creative Writing and has a background in biography, journalism and poetry will be leading the course. The cost for all seven sessions from January 14th to February 25th 2025 is £95 and tickets are available online at www.ryeartsfestival.org.uk

IN THE BOOK of Genesis 1:1-3 the verses refer to God in the beginning creating the heaven and the earth and bringing light into the world. Verse 2 and 3 explain the process “And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters. And God said, Let there be light: and there was light.” And this was the beginning of life from earth’s dark womb. This same Spirit of God, the Holy Spirit and third person of the Trinity was the celestial agent for Mary’s pregnancy as the angel Gabriel explains to Mary in Luke 1:35 “The Holy Spirit will come on you. The power of the Most High will cover you”. The conception was not a natural biological process but a supernatural act of God. “For God can do all things.” (verse 37) The Holy Spirit enabled the virgin Mary to conceive Jesus, the son of God who is the fully divine and fully human God-man. This divine conception was essential for Jesus to be born without a sinful nature. Whereas all humans, being descendants of Adam, inherit a sinful nature at conception. In the beginning God said “Let there be light” and when Jesus entered the world he came as “the light of the world” (John 8:12) Through a divine act of conception the Holy Spirit, demonstrated God’s power and sovereignty in bringing into the world the Lord Saviour. This same Holy Spirit also filled the disciples in Jerusalem on the day of Pentecost (Acts 2:1-5) “And there appeared unto them cloven tongues like as of fire….And they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and began to speak with other tongues as the Spirit gave them utterance.” As a result of the disciples speaking in different languages 3000 people were converted. The indwelling of the Holy Spirit is the means by which God spiritually takes up permanent residence within a believer in Jesus Christ. Jesus disclosed to His disciples the new role the Spirit of Truth would have in their lives: “He lives with you and will be in you” (John 14:17) and the apostle Paul wrote, “Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit?” The Holy Spirit in the believer has a significant effect by creating an entirely new life in a person once dead in sin, hence bringing relationship, service to the Lord and eternal life. Many hymns are about the divinity of Jesus Christ and one of these is “Holy, holy, holy! Lord God Almighty! All thy works shall praise thy name, in earth, and sky, and sea; Holy, holy, holy! Merciful and mighty! God in three Persons, blessed Trinity.” This was written by the notable hymnwriter and Anglican minister Reginald Heber (1783-1826) while serving as Bishop of Calcutta in India. The hymn was inspired by the prophetic verse “Holy is the Lord God Almighty, who was, and is, and is to come” which is found in Isaiah 6:1-5 and Revelation 4:2-11.

WINCHELSEA BEACH Christmas Party is for all primary school age children. The party will be held on Saturday December 28th at 4.30 to 6.30pm in the Community Hall, Sea Road and is free for children living at Winchelsea Beach. If you would like to bring a relative or friend the charge is £3.

SHORTEST DAY is this Saturday December 21st when daylight is guaranteed for at best, a maximum of eight hours. This means that outdoor tasks such as gardening, car maintenance or dog walking are reduced to a short and hasty timespan before the shutter of darkness ends the day. On reaching this ultimate point in the year each day will start to lengthen and with it the prospects of more climate deviations. The good news for preppers who collect food in readiness for a disaster is that Christmas puddings can be stored for up to two years in a cool dry place.

I wish you all a Happy Christmas and great expectations for 2025!