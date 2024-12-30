Winchelsea Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

CHURCH MARKET the first one in 2025 and an opportunity to relax with friends over coffee, tea, Christmas recollections and new resolutions.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As usual there will be stalls selling homemade and homegrown produce in aid of church funds. The Church Market invites all and will be held on Saturday, January 4 at 10.30am to 12pm in the church.

SINKING EXPERIENCES and lifelines were at the heart of hymn writer James Rowe’s popular song ‘Love Lifted Me’. James Rowe was born on January 1st 1865 in Devonshire England. He worked for four years in the Government Survey Office in Dublin, Ireland before emigrating to America in 1890 at the age of 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowe then served for 10 years at the New York railroad company and for 12 years as superintendent of the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. The MHHS was founded in 1887 and is the oldest and largest animal protection organisation in the capital region Albany in New York state.

User (UGC) Submitted

Rowe began writing hymns in 1896 and became one of the most prolific writers of gospel verse in the 20th century, with more than 19,000 song texts produced for various different composers. He also wrote under the pseudonym James S. Apple which was a common practice by hymnwriters of many hymns. During this time he was also a proficient singing teacher.

In 1912 while in Connecticut, Rowe and his friend Howard Smith the local church organist created ‘Love Lifted Me’. This joint effort by the two friends was achieved with much zeal and diligence. Rowe’s daughter described seeing her father as, “striding up and down humming a bar or two, and Smith playing it and jotting it down. The two huddled together, working line by line, bar by bar, composing this hymn in tandem.”

The lyrics were promptly written down by Rowe and the music was formed at the piano by Smith whose hands were so knotted with arthritis that it was a miracle he could play but he did. God gives gifts and resources to people with the expectation that they are used wisely until He returns, as indicated in the Parable of the Talents in Matthew 25:14-30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So it was with the much gifted duo’s musical composition ‘Love Lifted Me’ which begins, “I was sinking deep in sin, Far from the peaceful shore, Very deeply stained within, Sinking to rise no more, But the Master of the sea, Heard my despairing cry, From the waters lifted me, Now safe am I” which is followed by the chorus: “Love lifted me! When nothing else could help Love lifted me!”

The hymn speaks of being far from the peaceful shore and sinking in sin when Jesus the Master of the sea and God of love comes to the rescue. Romans 5:8 states, “But God showed his love for us that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us” which is His saving grace. The first verse of the hymn reminds of man’s spiritual condition before accepting Jesus Christ and His redemption from sin; the second verse shows a change in the person for Christian service and the last verse is a warning that invites the lost to be saved.

It is based on the biblical account of the disciple Peter who was on a boat on the Sea of Galilee when he saw the Lord Jesus walking on the sea. Jesus said “Come” and in faith and obedience Peter left the boat and walked on the water fixing his eyes on Jesus. However, when he took his eyes off the Lord he became fearful and began to sink. Peter then cried to Jesus who saved him by lifting him out of the water.

This is referenced in Matthew 14:30-32: “But when he saw the wind boisterous, he was afraid; and beginning to sink, he cried, saying, Lord, save me. And immediately Jesus stretched forth his hand, and caught him, and said unto him, O thou of little faith, wherefore didst thou doubt? And when they were come into the ship, the wind ceased.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later in life Rowe moved to Vermont and worked with his daughter who was an artist writing messages for greeting card publishers. Rowe not only had a talent for writing gospel songs but he was also skilled in writing humorous verse for greetings cards which he continued towards the end of his life. On November 10th 1933 Rowe died in Vermont aged 68. Amongst his broad collection of works, other gospel songs written by Rowe include: ‘I’ve Been Redeemed by Love Divine’, ‘The Army of Jehovah’ and ‘Glory to the Lamb’.

NEXT TALK at Winchelsea Second Wednesday Society will be on January 8 at 2.30pm in the New Hall (TN36 4AA) The talk is by David Hopkins and is entitled “I suppose you think you are a man now, Hopkins!” A Merchant Seaman’s Story, 1942-47.

Tony Hopkins’ memoirs of his early years in the Merchant Navy were written in later life and have recently been published into a fascinating book by his son David Hopkins. Extensive research was carried out to provide the historical context and David’s work invites everyone to consider, “What can and should we do with our own family histories?”

Doors open at 2.10pm in the New Hall as annual membership subs of £15 are now due (cash or bank transfer) Visitors pay £5 and the homemade tea following the talk is £2 per person.