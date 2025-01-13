Winchelsea Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

LITERARY SOCIETY meets tonight (January 17th) at 7 for 7.30pm in the Lower Court Hall

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LITERARY SOCIETY meets tonight (January 17th) at 7 for 7.30pm in the Lower Court Hall for a talk by local resident David Page on the 19th century French writer Emile Zola titled “Dissecting the French Second Empire”. David explains the dramatic story of Zola’s life and introduces the audience to his novels. Admission is free to members and non-members pay £5. Also, please note that this year’s subs of £20 are now due and can be paid in cash on the door or by BACS.

WINCHELSEA FILM NIGHT presents the 2008 black comedy ‘In Bruges’ on Saturday January 18th in the New Hall and admission is free. Set in Bruges, Belgium, the film stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Ciaran Hinds and Clemence Poesy. The story involves two hit men who are forced to lie low in the beautiful medieval city of Bruges. Refreshments and a Pay Bar will be available from 6.30pm ready for the 7.30pm screening. Film Night is arranged by Winchelsea Residents Association in conjunction with the New Hall committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GARDEN SOCIETY Annual General Meeting will take place on Saturday January 25th in the Court Hall. Entrance is at 9.30am for a 10am start and full details with the agenda will be forwarded to members very soon.

THAI POP UP EVENING will be held at Winchelsea Farm Kitchen with London chef Dan on Friday January 31st. All food on the Menu is made from scratch for sharing family style. A minimum of 2 people is required per booking and do note that the menu is subject to change. To book your place either call, or message, or email the shop at [email protected] Please let staff know if you have any food allergies when you book and they will try their best to accommodate you as much as possible.

CHURCH EVENTS concerning the rector Jonathan Meyer’s retirement. The Parochial Church Counsel will be making a presentation to Jonathan and his wife Shirley in the New Hall on Friday February 7th at 6pm. If you would like to contribute please use the black box or give the gift to David Harris at the church. A date for your diary is the Parish Away Day on Saturday February 15th at 10am in the Coach House at Old Bexhill. This will be an opportunity to meet with members of the congregation and the parishes of Pett and Icklesham to consider the future. The Archdeacon of Brighton and Lewes who is currently in charge of Hastings Archdeaconry and most of East Sussex will be present.

MURDER MYSTERY EVENING takes place next month on Saturday February 15th in the New Hall. Doors open at 6.30pm and the Evening is expected to conclude around 9.45pm. The murder takes place in a 1960s Holiday Camp and the finely tuned, “Hello Campers…Die-de-Die” is brought to you by Rye Players on behalf of the Mayor of Winchelsea Peter Cosstick. Tickets are £20 each which includes a great evening’s entertainment and a 2-course meal of curry followed by cheesecake. A vegetarian curry option will also be served and a cash pay bar will be available. Tables will be limited to 6 people. All you have to do is watch and enjoy the performance, spot the clues, and working as a team identify the culprit!! There is likely to be high demand, so please book well in advance. Don't worry if you are unable to make a full table of six as there will be others to also accommodate. If you need further information, and to reserve your place please phone 01797 229087 or email [email protected] and everyone is welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AT THE START of the new year with all its uncertainties there is hope and grace in Jesus Christ the rock of salvation. Hymn writer Edward Mote born in London on January 21st 1797 drew consistently on this metaphor of Christ the rock in his popular hymn “My hope is built on nothing less”. Mote was born in the city of London where his parents ran a public house. As a boy he played in the streets often in unruly company and did not know there was a God nor were there any Bibles at his school. Later he was apprenticed to a cabinet maker which led to him visiting church buildings. In 1813 he met the celebrated preacher of that day Rev. John Hyatt who preached at Tottenham Court Road Chapel. It was there that Mote became spiritually re-born through accepting Jesus Christ as his Lord and Saviour and in 1815 he was baptised. While working as a cabinet maker and establishing his own business he developed a love for gospel songs and hymn singing during his gainful employment. He composed more than 100 hymns which were published in 1836 in ‘Hymns of Praise’. On one Sunday Mote visited the home of a church member whose wife was ill. This was at time of worship in the home and since Mote had forgotten his hymnal he reached into his pocket and pulled out the verses he had recently written. The words brought comfort and relief to the ailing wife and feeling both moved and inspired Mote wrote two more verses and had 1000 copies printed to share with others. This well-known hymn begins with: “My hope is built on nothing less Than Jesus’ blood and righteousness;” and, “When darkness veils His lovely face, I rest on His unchanging grace; In every high and stormy gale, My anchor holds within the veil.” The well-repeated chorus affirms hope with: “On Christ, the solid Rock, I stand; All other ground is sinking sand.” In 1 Corinthians 10:4 the apostle Paul describes Jesus as our rock, the firm foundation and anchor in times of trouble. And Hebrews 6:19 states: “Which hope we have as an anchor of the soul, both sure and steadfast”. In writing the hymn Mote was also influenced by the parable of the Wise and Foolish Builders (also known as The House on the Rock) in Matthew 7:24-27 which declares: “Everyone who hears these words of mine and does them is like a wise man, who built his house on the rock. The rain came down, the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat on the house and it didn’t fall, for it was founded on the rock.” However: “Everyone who hears these words of mine, and doesn’t do them will be like a foolish man, who built his house on the sand. The rain came down, the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat on that house; and it fell - and great was its fall.” This allegory speaks to every walk of life, from the microcosm to the macrocosm, teaching that man’s works will fail if he ignores God and His precepts. Mote became a pastor in 1852 at a Baptist Church in Horsham, West Sussex. He remained there for the last 26 years of his life and died in November 1864. His ministry was a blessing to his church community where many people were saved and converted. In his journey from the rowdy London streets to the church pulpits Mote’s life was a demonstration of the transformative power of God’s grace and the hope for man. Pastor and writer Aiden W Tozer (1897-1963) described hope as “the divine alchemy that transmutes the base metal of adversity into gold.”

THURSDAY COFFEE STOP and Saturday Social at St Michael’s Hospice are the places to go if you are feeling lonely or in need of company. The Coffee Stop is open every Thursday from 10am to 12pm, in the Hospice Cafe. Or the Saturday Social takes place on the last Saturday of every month from 10am to 12pm in the Arthur Easton Centre. All are invited to these informal events which are friendly spaces to meet others and have chats while enjoying tea and cake. Please email [email protected] if you would like to contact the team and find out more.