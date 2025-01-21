Winchelsea Village Voice

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING of the Garden Society will take place in the Court Hall

GROWING UP in a literary household where her mother and grandmother were poets, Julia Harriette Johnston began writing at the age of nine and later became an author, poet and hymnwriter. She was born on January 21st 1849 in Ohio, USA and was believed to be a direct descendant of Oliver Cromwell and William the Conqueror. She lived in Pennsylvania up to the age of six then moved with her family to Peoria, Illinois where her father was the pastor of the First Presbyterian Church which was built in 1850. Based on the protestant tradition the Presbyterian theology affirms the sovereignty of God and the prerequisite of grace through faith in Jesus Christ. Johnston first wrote under the pen name “Juniata”, a Spanish name meaning “God is gracious” which is also the name of a county and river in Pennsylvania. Throughout her life Johnston served as a Sunday School superintendent and teacher and wrote many books on Christian missions. Her mother founded the Presbyterian Missionary Society of Peoria which Johnston led as president for more than twenty years. Although her involvement in church ministry and education were important Johnston had an exceptional talent as a hymnwriter and in her lifetime she wrote over 500 hymns that spoke of God’s truth and the Christian gospel. At the time women were barred from public ministry but through her hymns, poems and books Johnston was able to address both social and biblical commentary and spiritual matters. While numbers may have increased Johnston is one of 82 recorded American women hymnwriters while the British equivalent is 36. Johnston wrote the hymn “How Shall We Escape?” which refers to the Saviour Jesus and begins: “Oh, the wondrous grace of Christ Dying our souls to save! For sinners lost, as gift unpriced, Even his life he gave.” The chorus is: “If we neglect this salvation free, How can we hope to escape at last? Now is the time, the accepted time, Oh, come, ere the day is past.” This is found in the Letter to the Hebrews 2:1-4 which is a warning to pay attention to the message of salvation and not to neglect it. The verse states: “how shall we escape if we ignore so great a salvation?” Of the many hymns Johnston wrote the one considered most enduring is “Grace Greater Than Our Sin” written in 1910 and published a year later in ‘Hymns Tried and True’. It begins with: “Marvelous grace of our loving Lord, Grace that exceeds our sin and our guilt! Yonder on Calvary’s mount out-poured – There where the blood of the Lamb was spilt. Sin and despair, like the sea-waves cold, Threaten the soul with infinite loss; Grace that is greater-yes, grace untold – Points to the Refuge, the mighty Cross.” The imagery in the verse depicts the sinner drowning without hope in a bleak vast ocean. When the Lord pours out his grace which is greater than anything else, the sinner is led to the refuge, the cross of redemption. The hymn describes the Christian idea of grace justified by faith and using the acronym of grace it is to the sinner “God’s Riches At Christ’s Expense”. A Bible reference to the hymn that provides hope and confidence is Romans 5:20-21, “But where sin abounded, grace did much more abound. That as sin has reigned unto death, even so might grace reign through righteousness unto eternal life by Jesus Christ our Lord.” Johnston was always looking for someone to compose tunes for her hymns and she contacted the notable composer Daniel Brink Towner who was born in Pennsylvania in 1850 and was musically trained. Some well-known hymns with Towner’s tunes are ‘My Anchor Holds’, ‘Trust and Obey’ and ‘Saved by the Blood’. The tune for the hymn “Grace Greater Than Our Sin” was by Towner and he named it “Moody” due to his links with the preacher D. L. Moody’s Bible Institute and evangelistic campaigns. Johnston died in Peoria, Illinois on March 6th 1919 aged 70. There are many hymns written by Johnston that signify God’s Victory and Grace and these include: ‘O Changeless Word’, ‘Above the strife and tumult’ (Come Unto Me) and ‘All hail the coming day of coronation’.