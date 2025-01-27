Winchelsea Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CHURCH MARKET will take place on Saturday February 1st from 10.30am to 12pm in the church.

CHURCH MARKET will take place on Saturday February 1st from 10.30am to 12pm in the church. Coffee and tea will be served and good company is promised in this fine historical building. During your visit you can learn about the ancient statues and various artefacts displayed around the church. Residents, friends and visitors are all welcome and as usual there will be homemade and homegrown produce on sale. The proceeds from the Market are to support church maintenance.

WINCHELSEA’S RECTOR Jonathan Meyer is retiring soon and his final service which is Holy Communion will be on Sunday February 2nd at 11am in St Thomas’s Church. It’s also his birthday on February 1st. If you would like to join the congregation there will be a farewell event for Jonathan and Shirley Meyer in the New Hall on Friday February 7th at 6pm. There is no charge but it is a ticketed event and please ensure that you book online at TicketSource. This will be an opportunity to thank Jonathan and Shirley for their work in the parish so do come along. The Parochial Church Council have organised a collection and will be making a presentation during the evening.

BIBLE GROUP at the New Inn on Thursday February 6th at 6pm. Rector Jonathan invites all to meet once again and this time it will be looking at the Old Testament book, 2 Kings Chapters 4 and 5, concerning the prophet Elisha and God’s grace and justice. These meetings last for one hour and are very informal and if you would like to receive more information please contact Jonathan.

FOAM QUIZ is back on Saturday February 22nd to add a little sparkle to the dull month of February. This annual event will take place in the New Hall at 6.30pm. The Friends of the Ancient Monuments have prepared an unusual mix of questions that are specially written to test your knowledge and an open and focused mind will get you started. There will be some questions on Winchelsea but the quiz will rapidly spiral into many directions. This year the eight rounds will be suggestive of food and include expressions like ‘Something Fishy!’ and the ‘Mayor’s Platter’. As usual there will be a delicious hot meal which this year is lasagne followed by a variety of tasty puddings. Seating capacity in the New Hall allows for just 12 teams of six people, and the price is just £15 per person (the same as last year). This is a popular event and FOAM’s vivid publicity poster states: “In a world of fake news, can your team spot the real answers and win our magnificent vintage cup?“ which is an encouragement to book your table now as places sell quickly. If you haven’t got a team don’t worry as you will be linked to others in the town. The profits from the quiz will all go to FOAM and the email address is: [email protected] for bookings.

SCHOLAR AND THEOLOGIAN of great repute James Ussher was born this month on January 4th 1581 in Dublin, Ireland. His uncle Henry Ussher was the Archbishop of Armagh (from 1596-1613) and one of the founders of Trinity College, Dublin. Ussher is famous for his methodical assessment of the age of the universe which is known as the ‘Ussher Chronology’. A respected and studious man with a keen interest in the origins of time he calculated that the first day of biblical creation was October 23rd 4004 BC. His work involved working backwards from the birth of Jesus which he reckoned as 5 BC since the renowned historian Flavius Josephus (37 AD) indicated that King Herod the Great died in 4 BC and Jesus could not have been born after that date. Ussher worked through the ‘begat’ (to bring forth) generations back to Adam as recorded in the Bible. The chronological data in Genesis 5 and 8 gives a continuous male lineage from Adam, the first man, to Abraham. Ussher also focused on the 400 years of persecution for Abraham’s descendants and the reign of Judah’s kings from 1012 to 588 BC. As part of this work Ussher also researched ancient history, the Bible, ancient calendars, Middle Eastern records, languages and astronomy. His study included travelling widely in in England and Europe in search of old manuscripts which he bought or copied. This was all together a significant feat of investigation and his work supported Armagh’s status as a centre of learning. In 1614 he married the heiress Phoebe Challoner and became a popular preacher and held the offices of Bishop of Meath and Primate of all Ireland. During the Catholic Uprising of 1641 Ussher defended Protestantism and this led to most of his property being destroyed. He was later exiled to England and moved to London and Oxford then to Wales where he lived with his only daughter Elizabeth, wife of Sir Timothy Tyrrell who served under King Charles I. Ussher was also a friend of the statesman and soldier Oliver Cromwell. When Ussher died on March 21st 1656 in Reigate Cromwell arranged his burial in the Chapel of St Paul in Westminster Abbey and paid the funeral expenses. Ussher was not alone in his suggested creation date of 4004 BC. Similar biblical estimates, amongst others, came from the German astronomer and mathematician Johannes Kepler with 3992 BC; the Franco-Italian Calvinist and scholar Joseph Scaliger with 3949 BC and mathematician and physicist Isaac Newton with 4000 BC. Ussher also dated (Noah’s) worldwide flood as 2349 BC and the birth of Terah, Abraham’s father, as 2127 BC. The date of 4000 BC is understood by the earth being approximately 6000 years old, that is 2000 from Adam to Abraham, 2000 from Abraham to the birth of Jesus Christ and 2000 from Christ to the present. This corresponds to the 6 days of creation and “this one fact” that “one day is with the Lord as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day” (2 Peter 3:8) With God resting on the 7th day which would be a Saturday being the Jewish sabbath this would make the day of creation a Sunday. In these last days leading to Jesus’s return this time of peace, the 7th day, will be His millennial reign.

WINCHELSEA BEACH Coffee Morning is held on the first Wednesday of every month at 10am to 12pm in the Community Hall, Sea Road. Entrance is free and everybody is invited. Coffee, tea, biscuits and cake will be served at £1 per item and this is an opportunity to meet friends and make new ones. Do come along to the next Coffee Morning which is on Wednesday February 5th.