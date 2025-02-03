Winchelsea Village Voice

FILM NIGHT by Winchelsea Residents Association will be on Saturday February 8th

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FILM NIGHT by Winchelsea Residents Association will be on Saturday February 8th at 6.30 for 7.30pm screening in the New Hall. This month’s film is ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ starring Gregory Peck and Mary Badham. The 1962 film is adapted from the 1960 novel by American author Harper Lee and is a coming-of-age crime drama. As usual admission is free and there will be refreshments, a Pay Bar and time to enjoy a drink or two before the film begins.

A PRESENTATION by Marianne Van Niekerken on “Basketry: A traditional and contemporary craft” is the next talk at the Second Wednesday Society’s meeting. This will be on Wednesday February 12th at 2.20pm for 2.30pm in the New Hall. On arrival there is the chance to sign up for the annual membership of £15 or visitors pay £5 and the homemade tea following the talk is £2 per person. The ancient craft of basket making is described as simple, yet very developed and rather difficult to attain good results. During her talk Marianne will show how she constructs attractive functional baskets and will explain why she enjoys this timeless and useful craft. It is possible that Marianne will have some baskets for sale on the day!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PARISH COUNCIL meetings at Winchelsea Court Hall begin on Monday February 10th with a Planning Meeting at 6.15pm. Then on Monday February 24th there will be a Planning Meeting at 6.15pm followed by Open Spaces. The first meeting in March for Icklesham Parish Council will be on Monday March 10th which will be a Planning Meeting at 6.15pm followed by Full Council. The budget was agreed at the Parish Council meeting held on January 13th and IPC are pleased to report that a 14.8% decrease on the 2024-25 precept has been achieved. Regarding the public toilets in Winchelsea, Rother District Council has confirmed that the toilets are up for sale. IPC has informed RDC that if the sale goes ahead the toilets would need to be open seven days a week and IPC would expect RDC to ensure that it happens. Winchelsea Residents Association are supporting IPC on this matter and are asking RDC to keep the toilets open in the meantime during this period of negotiations. East Sussex County Council leader, Councillor Glazier emphasised at the IPC meeting on January 13th the importance of reporting potholes which can be done online via East Sussex Highways’ or by telephone on 0345 6080193. There are many roads with long-term pothole damage still awaiting repair which the Council must surely know about and these include: the country lane at Three Oaks leading to Chowns Hill, various parts of Sea Road along Winchelsea Beach and the expanding crater that appears to be Devonshire Road, Hastings.

Send us your story - it's easy to do. See our video for details

WORDS AND MUSIC of “Throw out the Lifeline” were written by the hymnist Rev. E. S. Ufford who was born in New Jersey USA on February 10th 1851 and died in 1929. He was married in 1878 and ordained as pastor in 1879 by the First Baptist Church in East Auburn, Maine. During that period he worked successfully as a pastor and the church attendance grew. Afterwards he served in many Baptist congregations which included the towns and villages of Dedham, Hingham and Willimansett in Massachusetts. The famous hymn “Throw out the Lifeline” was written by Ufford while living in Massachusetts by the Atlantic Ocean. One day he watched a drill at the life-saving station at Nantasket Beach where there had once been a shipwreck. The sight of the equipment used and the order to throw out the life-line inspired Ufford and when he returned home he began writing the words to this stirring hymn and as a singer and player of musical instruments he matched the lines with an accompanying tune and the piece came together almost spontaneously. Soon after in 1889 gospel song writer George C Stebbins arranged the music and the song was published in “Gospel Hymns” and “Sacred Songs and Solos” and became a valued evangelistic hymn sung at meetings in Great Britain. It was also a hymn used by the renowned preacher Dwight L. Moody and gospel singer Ira D. Sankey. The hymn begins: “Throw out the life line across the dark wave; There is a brother whom someone should save; Somebody’s brother! O who then will dare To throw out the life line, his peril to share? …O grasp the strong life line, for Jesus can save”. The Bible reference concerns rescuing those dying in sin and drowning in the sea of iniquity. They being in desperate need of the gospel lifeline. Jesus said: “except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish” (Luke 13:3) This is reiterated by the apostle Peter: “the Lord is longsuffering towards us, not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance” (2 Peter 3:9) The requirement is one of care in seizing those from sin and the grave fearing they will be eternally lost. This is emphasised in Jude 23 which says: “And others save with fear, snatching them out of the fire”. In Isaiah 63:1 the prophet speaks of Jesus as the one “mighty to save”. In 1889 as the hymn became recognised and popular Ufford was preaching at Hingham Church and from there he was sent to London to attend the World’s Sunday School Convention. As part of the visit he met the Lord Mayor of London at Mansion House and later the Earl and Countess of Aberdeen. Ufford travelled around London and visited the slums of the city where he spent time observing the poverty of the many he called the “poor whites”. On his return to America he wrote a lecture titled “Darkest London”. This was held in a building lit by the non-electric limelight where a flame is directed at quicklime and used on stages. As a preacher Ufford travelled many miles by bicycle and he once wrote a sermon on the spiritual awareness of headlamps, tyres and bells. His works include the hymns: Gathered Gems, Life-Long Songs, Convert’s Praise and Wonderful Love.

COACH OUTING to RHS Garden Wisley in Woking, Surrey will take place on Friday February 14th, departing at 9am from German Street and returning at 5pm. The Garden Society has arranged the outing to Wisley and the total cost is £20 per person. Places are limited so to ensure your place you will need to pay at Castle Cottage in the town. Wisley Garden is over 240 acres in size and contains many formal and informal gardens as well as small “model gardens” to show visitors what they can accomplish in their own gardens. There are also orchards, glasshouses and arboretums, plus a café and restaurant on-site.

BRING AND SHARE Love Feast with Songs of Praise is the first event in the new year at Wesley’s Methodist Chapel in Winchelsea. This will take place on Saturday February 15th starting at 10.30am for teas and coffees before the event begins at 11am. The rarely celebrated ‘Agape meal’, which is otherwise known as a Methodist Love Feast is similar to the Eucharist or Holy Communion but informal and usually includes water and cake. Please note this is a bring-and-share event and the invitation is open to all. The food that you bring can be cake, sausage rolls or other simple foods for everyone to eat. As it is a communal gathering everyone will be seated around single table or group of tables and the leader is Rev’d Philip Wagstaff, the superintendent of the Hastings Bexhill and Rye Methodist Circuit.