Winchelsea Village Voice

WINCHELSEA LITERARY SOCIETY meets this evening (February 21st) to hear a talk by Alan Judd on “The Evolution of Spy Fiction” and all are welcome to attend. Alan is the author of sixteen novels, including a spy series. He is also a journalist and award-winning biographer of the novelist Ford Madox Ford. Doors open at the Court Hall at 7pm for the Annual General Meeting which will be followed by the talk at 7.30pm. As usual admission is free for members and non-members pay £5.

DRAMA COMEDY at the New Hall on Saturday February 22nd at 8pm. The show is titled “Oof!” and is played by Arthur Smith and Phil Nice. They have reunited their Fiasco Job Job double-act which was performed at the Edinburgh Fringe in 1984 and are celebrating their fortieth anniversary with a play concerning growing old and showbiz, directed by Kevin Day. “Two old men on a bench reflect on religion, politics, life and happy slapping. But it transpires that there is more to their relationship than we realise.” Tickets cost £15 (plus booking fee) and can be purchased online at ticketsource.

GARDEN TALK on the delightful subject of Geraniums will be given by Graham Spencer at Winchelsea Garden Society’s next gathering. A welcome return from the garden expert, Graham will focus this time on one of his favourite plants the geranium which is a genus of 422 species of annual, biennial, and perennial plants that flower in an array of colours. The talk will take place on Saturday February 22nd at 2.30pm in the New Hall and admission is £5.

COFFEE MORNING ATTIC AND GARAGE SALE will be held at the Rectory, St Thomas Street, Winchelsea on Saturday February 22nd at 10.30am. Various ornaments, collectibles, pictures, prints, books, kitchen ware, textiles, children’s corner and more will be on sale in aid of the Seaview Project for the homeless. Everyone is invited to come, view and enjoy a hot drink.

QUIZ NIGHT will take place on Friday March 7th in the Tudor Room at the Mermaid Inn, Rye. The doors open at 7 ready for the Quiz to start at 7.30pm. All are invited and you will need to form a team of up to six people and be prepared to battle it out for the many prizes. Tickets are £5 per person which includes snacks, and sandwiches can be ordered for an additional charge. A raffle will be held and there will also be a Licensed Bar. The email address is: [email protected] or phone 01797 228842 to reserve a table.

THE LITTLE SHOP is a traditional corner shop in the centre of Winchelsea which provides the town with most of its essentials as well as a few luxury items. Its friendly shopkeepers have worked there for many years and serve the community well. However, the present owner is planning to sell up shortly and this has prompted the local residents to arrange a meeting about the shop’s future. This important meeting will take place in a month’s time on Sunday March 23rd at 3pm in the New Hall, so please note this in your diaries. A small number of local residents have been in discussions with the owner about taking the shop back into community ownership, since in the past it was run successfully as a community shop. Should this happen, it would mean that the shop would be owned and run by the residents of Winchelsea. Please come along to the meeting to hear more about how this vital community asset can be retained. If you can’t attend, you will be updated on the Winchelsea Community Corner WhatsApp group, on the Little Shop noticeboard and in the Parish Magazine after the meeting.

ELECTORAL ROLL is a list of members who are entitled to participate in key church decisions including elections for churchwardens, parochial church council (PCC) members, and other leadership positions. It is therefore an important component of the Church’s governance and decision-making processes. The current list consists of 105 members and the roll is updated annually. Winchelsea is continuing with the paper version of the application form and these are at the back of the church and will require an email address. After you have completed the form please put it in the black box which is also at the back of the church. To qualify you must be baptised, aged 16 or above and have attended St Thomas’s Church for at least six months prior to your application. Moreover you do not have to be a resident of the parish and you can be on the roll of more than one parish at the same time. Please make sure to apply soon as the deadline is to have the new roll updated and closed on March 29th which is two weeks before the date of the Annual Parochial Church Meeting on Saturday April 12th.

FAMOUS SONG ‘The Old Rugged Cross’ was written by the American hymn writer George Bennard. He was born on February 4th 1873 in Ohio before the family moved to Iowa. Bennard’s father George was a coal miner in the 1800s while coal mining was a thriving industry in Ohio and Iowa. When Bennard was a young man his father died and so he did not finish high school. Instead he had to support his widowed mother and family and he too became a miner. He was converted at a Salvation Army meeting in Iowa and after his marriage he and his wife worked as Salvation Army officers in the state of Illinois. Later he became a Methodist and travelled as an evangelist in America and Canada. He joined the Methodist Episcopal Church and its Holiness Movement which involved living according to God’s will. Early in the 20th Century liberalism which encompassed tolerance and DIE (Diversity, Inclusion and Equality) ideas and denied the most important doctrines of the Christian faith became influential. This had an impact on Methodism in Great Britain and America which never fully recovered from its attraction to liberalism. At the time Bennard himself was led into doubt by the issues that liberalism raised. However, it was at the foot of the Cross where Bennard’s faith was secured, through his devotion to Jesus Christ and His sacrifice at Calvary (in Jerusalem). For some while Bennard had been putting together the words to the Old Rugged Cross then in 1912 during a revival service where some youths ridiculed him the words came easily and he wrote the first verse to the hymn. Other verses were written during his travels to revival meetings and in a few months the hymn was completed. Charles H Gabriel the well-known gospel-song composer helped Bennard with the harmonies and it was published in 1915 and popularised through the preacher Billy Sunday’s evangelistic crusades. The hymn begins: “On a hill far away Stood an old rugged Cross The emblem of suffering and shame And I love that old Cross Where the dearest and best For a world of lost sinners was slain. So I’ll cherish the old rugged Cross Till my trophies at last I lay down I will cling to the old rugged Cross And exchange it some day for a crown”. A Bible reference suggested by the hymn which concerns Jesus Christ is found in 1 Peter 2:24 and states: “He himself bore our sins in his body on the cross, so that we might die to sins and live for righteousness; by his wounds you have been healed.” This is also clarified in Ephesians 2:8-9 “For by grace are you saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.” The Apostle Paul who entered into the suffering of the Messiah Jesus said in Galatians 6:14 “May I never boast except in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ”. All that Paul or anyone in Christ has is only possible through Jesus’s death on the cross for each person’s sins to set them free. The hymn is a popular choice at funerals as it celebrates Jesus’s saving grace through the Cross. It has also been an abiding country gospel favourite performed by artists such as Chet Atkins, Ella Fitzgerald, Johnny Cash and June Carter. While working as an evangelist Bennard wrote over 300 hymns which include ‘Speak, my Lord’ and ‘Pentecostal Fire is Falling’. Bennard retired from service and moved to Reed City in Michigan and in 1954 a 12-foot wooden cross was constructed in a field near his home containing the words “The Old Rugged Cross”. This stands as a monument to the composer Bennard who died in 1958. There is also an Old Rugged Cross museum in Reed City which is dedicated to Bennard’s life and ministry.

WINCHELSEA BEACH St Richard’s Fellowship Lunch is a social occasion often with a speaker, and is run by church members on the last Friday of each month. The food is provided by the cooks and there is no charge for the meal but donations are invited and all proceeds after expenses are given to various local charities. February’s charity is Rye, Winchelsea and District Community Hospital. Anyone can come but booking is essential and the phone number to reserve your place is 07927 107678. This month’s lunch is on Friday February 28th at Winchelsea Beach Community Hall at 12.30 for 1pm.