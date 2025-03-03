Winchelsea Village Voice

“WHAT MAKES A SUPERSTAR?” is the question posed by Simon Mott

TITANIC HYMN “Nearer, My God, to Thee” was reportedly the last song played by the band on the RMS Titanic to comfort the passengers as the ship sank in 1912. It was written by Sarah Fuller Flower Adams in 1841 and was set to music by her gifted composer sister Eliza Flower. English poet and hymnwriter, Sarah Adams was born on February 22nd 1805 in Old Harlow, Essex. In 1834 she married William Bridges Adams a civil engineer who in 1847 invented the “fish-joint” for rails which is a metal plate used to connect two railway rails together. Adams wanted to be an actress and in 1837 played Lady Macbeth and Portia but her health deteriorated and she returned to writing. Her father was Benjamin Flower, the radical editor and owner of The Cambridge Intelligencer and her mother was Eliza Flower. Adams’ great uncles were the wealthy bankers William Fuller and Richard Fuller. At his death William Fuller was reputed to be one of the richest people in England. He donated large sums of money to many causes and supported the nonconformist doctrine of Calvinism. Adams’ uncles included Richard Flower who in 1822 emigrated to America and was a founder of the town of Albion, Illinois and John Clayton who was a nonconformist minister. In 1841 Adams also wrote a dramatic poem called ‘Vivia Perpetua’. The poem concerns the true story of Vivia Perpetua who came from a wealthy family in Carthage, Tunisia and was martyred for her Christian faith. Vivia was arrested By the Roman Empire and in 203 AD was sentenced to death in an arena where she was first attacked by wild beasts and then strangled by gladiators. Her story was told in a Latin text written by a woman in the ancient world. The text was discovered in the 17th century and her martyrdom is much revered by ancient and modern Christians. Adams was a member of the congregation of the Rev. William Johnson Fox who was a Unitarian minister in London. A Unitarian is one who adopts many liberal protestant forms of worship while denying the trinity whereby God is manifested as the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Adams contributed 13 hymns to the ‘Hymns and Anthems’ published in 1841 for use in Fox’s chapel. The most well-known of these hymns is: “Nearer, my God, to Thee, nearer to thee! Even though it be a cross that raiseth me, still all my song shall be, nearer, my God, to thee; Though like the wanderer, the sun gone down, darkness be over me, my rest a stone; yet in my dreams I’d be nearer, my God, to thee;” This hymn refers to Genesis 28:11-19 wherein Jacob the son of Isaac and grandson of Abraham is in a certain place where he lay his head upon a stone and went to sleep. “Then he dreamed, and behold, a ladder was set up on earth, and its top reached to heaven; and there the angels of God were ascending and descending on it.” The LORD stood above it and introduced Himself to Jacob as the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. He told Jacob He would give his descendants the land on which Jacob was lying and all the nations would be blessed through his offspring. “The next morning Jacob took the stone he had placed under his head and set it up as a pillar and poured oil on top of it. He called that place Bethel” which in Hebrew means House of God. Adams’ other popular hymn is “He sendeth sun, he sendeth shower, Alike they’re needful for the flower: And joys and tears alike are sent To give the soul fit nourishment. As comes to me or cloud or sun, Father! Thy will, not mine, be done!” This is found in Leviticus 26:4 which states “Then I will give you rain in due season, and the land shall yield her increase , and the trees of the field shall yield their fruit”. God’s covenant with Israel promised great blessings in return for their obedience to Him, their Protector. Many of Adams verses encompass reassurance and consolation and her poem ‘Love’ speaks of the heart of God. It begins: “O Love! Thou makest all things even In earth or heaven; Finding thy way through prison-bars Up to the stars; Or, true to the Almighty plan, That out of dust created man, Thou lookest in a grave, to see Thine immortality”. In her personal life Adams was hindered by deafness that she inherited from her father and physical weakness which both she and her sister Eliza inherited from their mother. Both sisters contracted TB in their later years and Adams nursed her sister who died in 1846. Two years later in 1848 Adams died in Harlow aged 43 years. Her many hymns include: “Sing to the Lord! For His mercies are sure”, “Part in Peace! Is day before us?” “Darkness shrouded Calvary” and “Gently fall the dews of eve”.