Winchelsea Village Voice

A RECREATION was how Robert Lowry considered his hymn-writing since he preferred to preach a gospel sermon to a receptive audience. Yet his hymns have been translated into many languages as they teach through song the goodness of God to men. An American preacher and hymnist Dr Robert Lowry was born on March 12th 1826 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (PA). He served in PA as a Baptist minister from 1854-58 then in New York City from 1859-61 and was known as an inspiring preacher, knowledgeable in the Bible and having a good sense of humour. As his interest in hymns developed he took the song “Come we that Love the Lord” by the distinguished Isaac Watts and added a chorus and a tune and in 1867 produced the gospel song “We’re marching to Zion”. In 1868 Lowry became the musical editor for the Sunday School song books for the Biglow and Main publishing company which was formally the William B. Bradbury Co. Lowry published over twenty compendiums of hymns which greatly served the churches in the nation. In 1869 he worked as a professor of literature and received his doctorate degree in 1875. One of Lowry’s first hymns is “Shall We Gather At The River?” The idea came during a very hot day in the summer of 1864 when Lowry was the pastor at a Baptist church in Brooklyn, New York. He was lying on a couch feeling physically exhausted and thinking about the many people who were dying at that time in the city due to an epidemic of cholera through contaminated water. The population of New York had increased dramatically and 40% were poor Irish immigrants fleeing Europe. By 1866 the death toll was high since the epidemic had claimed 1,137 lives. As he thought about his friends and acquaintances passing away in large numbers Lowry began to wonder whether they would meet again. He considered the verse: “the pure water of life, clear as crystal, flowing from the throne of God and of the Lamb” described in Revelation 22:1 which represents eternal life. This vision of the new Jerusalem was given to John the apostle during his exile on the island of Patmos. As Lowry contemplated, the words came together in a question “Shall we gather?’ and the answer “Yes, we’ll gather” and he sat down at his organ and both words and music began to flow while the hymn developed itself. Stanzas 1 and 2 tell where we should gather and for how long: “Shall we gather at the river? Where bright angel feet have trod, With its crystal tide forever, Flowing by the throne of God, Yes, we’ll gather at the river, The beautiful river, Gather with the saints at the river, That flows by the throne of God.” Stanza 3 is the reason for gathering at the river: “Soon we’ll reach the shining river, And lay every burden down; Grace our spirits will deliver, And provide a robe and crown.” It is God’s purpose through Jesus Christ to grant the godly eternal life; to deliver them from persecution and death and restore them in the resurrection. Galatians 1:3-4 explains “the Lord Jesus Christ, who gave himself for our sins to rescue us from the present evil age, according to the will of God the Father, to whom be glory forever”. This is also noted in 2 Peter 2:9 “the Lord knows how to rescue the godly from trials and to hold the unrighteous for punishment on the day of judgement.” At the end of the age God will reward the faithful as stated in James 1:12 “Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial, having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love him”. The hymn “Shall We Gather?” is believed to be the most popular of Lowry’s songs although he did not consider it his best work. Nevertheless Lowry often heard it being sung in various places and he once re-counted an occasion when he got into a street car. This may have been driven by horses or mules as it wasn’t until the late 19th century that horse cars were replaced by the electric trams. The car that Lowry travelled in was full of semi-drunken lumberjacks. One of the men began to sing “Shall we gather at the river?” and they continued singing it rowdily over and over again and repeating the chorus wildly. As he sat listening to the flippant manner in which they sang his song Lowry was not impressed but he hoped that the spirit of the hymn would impact on their lives and one day bring them to an understanding of God’s saving grace. In 1875 Lowry served at a Baptist Church in New Jersey where he remained until his death in 1899 aged 73. The most popular hymns written by Lowry include: “Low in the grave He lay-Jesus my Saviour” which focuses upon resurrection. This hymn is in ‘Spiritual Songs’ 1978. Other hymns are “Where is my wandering boy tonight?” and “What can wash away my stain? Nothing but the blood of Jesus”. Some of the most well-known Sunday School hymn books that contain Lowry’s hymns are “Happy Voices, 1855”, “Royal Diadem, 1873” and “Welcome Tidings, 1877”.