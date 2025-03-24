Winchelsea Village Voice

WITH ZEAL AND FERVOUR Henry J Zelley produced over 1500 poems and hymns.He was born on March 15th 1859 in the American state of New Jersey. His education took place at private establishments, first the independent Pennington School in New Jersey and later Taylor University in Indiana which is a private, evangelical Christian university where he earned his Ph.D. The unusual name Zelley dates back to the Anglo-Saxons and is derived from the old English word saelig meaning happy and blessed. It is likely that Zelley’s ancestors came from England and moved to America in the 18th century. Zelley was married three times: to Ida Shreve in 1881, Clara Dobbins in 1896 and Martha Golding in 1921. He became a Methodist minister in 1882 and served in the New Jersey Conference for the Methodist Church as a statistical secretary, treasurer and trustee. Zelley was also a promoter of the Camp Meeting Movement which was a feature of the second great revival of the 19th century in America. Revival meetings spread quickly across many American states and parts of Canada with Camp Meetings as the most effective form of evangelising. The Methodists organised itinerant ministers who rode on horseback and were known as circuit riders or horse preachers to reach people in remote locations. In short they went out of their way to win souls for Jesus Christ. A Protestant Christian service which was the camp meeting began in England and Scotland to celebrate the Lord’s Supper (communion) During the American revival it was a way of spreading Jesus Christ’s Gospel.A camp meeting offered worship, preachng and communion and took place in frontier areas where people without regular preachers would travel to a certain place to camp, pray, sing hymns and be part of a community. Zelley was noted for his evangelistic fervour and this fervour is not something that is generated by the person. In the Bible evangelistic fervour or zeal is not a natural human ability but a gift from the Holy Spirit which leads to a strong desire to serve God and spread the Gospel. Romans 12:11 requires believers to be “not slothful in zeal, but fervent in spirit, serving the Lord” meaning, to work diligently through faith in their service to God. It was less vis-a-vis his personal experience and more about the guidance of the Holy Spirit that led Zelley to write hymns on the need for a saviour to rescue and deliver from evil. Zelley’s hymn “When Israel Out of Bondage Came” or “He Rolled the Sea Away” refers to Exodus 14 where Moses leads the children of Israel out of their captivity in Egypt and the LORD miraculously parts the Red Sea enabling them to cross safely to the other side, while their pursuers the Egyptian army were drowned in the midst of the sea. The first stanza begins: “When Israel out of bondage came, A sea before them lay; My Lord reached down His mighty hand, And rolled the sea away.” The sixth stanza concerns the individual: “When sorrows dark, like stormy waves, Were dashing over my way, Again the Lord in mercy came, And rolled the sea away”. Zelley’s fervour was no doubt associated with his writing of gospel songs and one of his most poignant hymns came from Psalm 40:2-3 which states: “He brought me up out of a horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon rock, and established my steps. He has put a new song in my mouth – praise to our God; many will see it, and fear, and shall trust in the LORD.” The psalmist describes being rescued from a “slimy pit” which represents a state of despair, then God sets the psalmist’s feet on a “rock” which indicates stability and refuge. The psalmist is given a “new song” to sing which is evidence of God’s deliverance and a reason for joy. The hymn begins: “My heart was distressed ‘neath Jehovah’s dread frown, And low in the pit where my sins dragged me down; I cried to the Lord from the deep miry clay, Who tenderly brought me out to golden day”. The refrain is: “He brought me out of the miry clay, He set my feet on the Rock to stay; He puts a song in my soul today, A song of praise hallelujah!” The second verse follows with: “He placed me upon the strong Rock by his side, My steps were established and here I’ll abide; No danger of falling while here I remain, But stand by his grace until the crown I gain.” Both hymns have vibrant melodies and these were composed by Henry L Gilmour who was born in Londonderry, Ireland in 1836. He moved to New Jersey where he founded a Methodist Church in 1885 and for forty years he conducted a choir in a camp meeting in New Jersey and worked at camp meetings and revivals in neighbouring states. Zelley worked with nineteen different churches in the New Jersey Conference during his lifetime. He retired from his work in 1929 and died on March 16th 1942 aged 83 years. Among the most popular of his hymns are “Like a Mighty Sea”, “Heavenly Sunlight” and “I’m Anchored on the Rock of Ages”.