Winchelsea Village Voice
WINCHELSEA RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION is holding a Members Meeting on Saturday March 29th at 11am to 12.30pm in the New Hall. Tea and coffee is served at 10.30am. WRA will also be collecting their 2025-26 Membership fees. New members are welcome and can join at the door. The issues under discussion are: road safety, conservation, planning and public amenities.
THE NEW INN with the mayor Peter Cosstick invite all to a charity pub quiz this coming Sunday 30th March commencing at 7pm. The Quiz master will be James Tomlinson, and his nominated Charity is the Demelza Hospice Care for Children. There will be a variety of topics and questions to get you thinking so come prepared. The costs are as usual £20 per table (maximum per table 6) and for bookings or enquiries just pop into the pub, or give them a call.
LOCAL HISTORY AND ARCHAEOLOGY TALK will be given by Mr Andrew Richards FSA MCIFA in Udimore Hall, TN31 6BB. This is arranged by the Friends of St Mary’s Church, Udimore and will be on Saturday March 29th at 2pm. After the talk a very appetising tea will be served and the entrance cost is £10.
WINCHELSEA FARM KITCHEN has arranged a Mothers’ Day Afternoon Tea on Sunday March 30th in their traditional tea room. You can book your place by visiting the tea room in the town’s citadel. There will also be French classes starting at the Farm Kitchen in April which are £15 per person. The classes will take place on mornings and afternoons every Thursday from April 3rd and for bookings please phone 07716439985.
CLOCKS GO FORWARD in the early hours on Mothering Sunday March 30th. If you plan to come to the Mothering Sunday service at 11am in St Thomas’s Church don’t forget the change of hour or you might miss it. This will be a Holy Communion service that welcomes the parish churches of Icklesham and Pett Level.
2025 A PORTRAIT OF WINCHELSEA is a unique book produced by local residents that reveals the town 25 years after the millennium. The book depicts the present occupants of the town at their homes and features the many clubs and societies. Launch date is Thursday April 3rd in the Lower Court Hall and this is a drop-in event between 3pm and 6pm. You will be able to see the final draft of the book as well as order a copy at a set price and the editorial team will be at hand to answer any questions.
WITH ZEAL AND FERVOUR Henry J Zelley produced over 1500 poems and hymns.He was born on March 15th 1859 in the American state of New Jersey. His education took place at private establishments, first the independent Pennington School in New Jersey and later Taylor University in Indiana which is a private, evangelical Christian university where he earned his Ph.D. The unusual name Zelley dates back to the Anglo-Saxons and is derived from the old English word saelig meaning happy and blessed. It is likely that Zelley’s ancestors came from England and moved to America in the 18th century. Zelley was married three times: to Ida Shreve in 1881, Clara Dobbins in 1896 and Martha Golding in 1921. He became a Methodist minister in 1882 and served in the New Jersey Conference for the Methodist Church as a statistical secretary, treasurer and trustee. Zelley was also a promoter of the Camp Meeting Movement which was a feature of the second great revival of the 19th century in America. Revival meetings spread quickly across many American states and parts of Canada with Camp Meetings as the most effective form of evangelising. The Methodists organised itinerant ministers who rode on horseback and were known as circuit riders or horse preachers to reach people in remote locations. In short they went out of their way to win souls for Jesus Christ. A Protestant Christian service which was the camp meeting began in England and Scotland to celebrate the Lord’s Supper (communion) During the American revival it was a way of spreading Jesus Christ’s Gospel.A camp meeting offered worship, preachng and communion and took place in frontier areas where people without regular preachers would travel to a certain place to camp, pray, sing hymns and be part of a community. Zelley was noted for his evangelistic fervour and this fervour is not something that is generated by the person. In the Bible evangelistic fervour or zeal is not a natural human ability but a gift from the Holy Spirit which leads to a strong desire to serve God and spread the Gospel. Romans 12:11 requires believers to be “not slothful in zeal, but fervent in spirit, serving the Lord” meaning, to work diligently through faith in their service to God. It was less vis-a-vis his personal experience and more about the guidance of the Holy Spirit that led Zelley to write hymns on the need for a saviour to rescue and deliver from evil. Zelley’s hymn “When Israel Out of Bondage Came” or “He Rolled the Sea Away” refers to Exodus 14 where Moses leads the children of Israel out of their captivity in Egypt and the LORD miraculously parts the Red Sea enabling them to cross safely to the other side, while their pursuers the Egyptian army were drowned in the midst of the sea. The first stanza begins: “When Israel out of bondage came, A sea before them lay; My Lord reached down His mighty hand, And rolled the sea away.” The sixth stanza concerns the individual: “When sorrows dark, like stormy waves, Were dashing over my way, Again the Lord in mercy came, And rolled the sea away”. Zelley’s fervour was no doubt associated with his writing of gospel songs and one of his most poignant hymns came from Psalm 40:2-3 which states: “He brought me up out of a horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon rock, and established my steps. He has put a new song in my mouth – praise to our God; many will see it, and fear, and shall trust in the LORD.” The psalmist describes being rescued from a “slimy pit” which represents a state of despair, then God sets the psalmist’s feet on a “rock” which indicates stability and refuge. The psalmist is given a “new song” to sing which is evidence of God’s deliverance and a reason for joy. The hymn begins: “My heart was distressed ‘neath Jehovah’s dread frown, And low in the pit where my sins dragged me down; I cried to the Lord from the deep miry clay, Who tenderly brought me out to golden day”. The refrain is: “He brought me out of the miry clay, He set my feet on the Rock to stay; He puts a song in my soul today, A song of praise hallelujah!” The second verse follows with: “He placed me upon the strong Rock by his side, My steps were established and here I’ll abide; No danger of falling while here I remain, But stand by his grace until the crown I gain.” Both hymns have vibrant melodies and these were composed by Henry L Gilmour who was born in Londonderry, Ireland in 1836. He moved to New Jersey where he founded a Methodist Church in 1885 and for forty years he conducted a choir in a camp meeting in New Jersey and worked at camp meetings and revivals in neighbouring states. Zelley worked with nineteen different churches in the New Jersey Conference during his lifetime. He retired from his work in 1929 and died on March 16th 1942 aged 83 years. Among the most popular of his hymns are “Like a Mighty Sea”, “Heavenly Sunlight” and “I’m Anchored on the Rock of Ages”.
WINCHELSEA BEACH Coffee Morning will be this Wednesday April 2nd from 10.30 to 12pm in the Community Hall, Sea Road. These social gatherings take place on the first Wednesday of the month and everybody is welcome to come along, meet old friends and make new ones.Tea, coffee and homemade cakes will be served at £1 per item and entrance is free.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING of the Winchelsea Beach Community Association will be held on Wednesday April 2nd at 7.30pm in the Community Hall. All residents are invited and this is an opportunity to renew your subscription or join if you are not already a member.The arrangement is that only current members are allowed to vote and being a member allows you to attend the Residents’ Christmas meal. Following the meeting light refreshments will be served.
