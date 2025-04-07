Winchelsea Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

EASTER SERVICES beginning on Palm Sunday April 13th will be in Icklesham Parish Church at 9.30am and St Thomas’s at 11am. On Maundy Thursday April 17th there will be a Holy Communion service at 6pm in St Thomas’s Church. Then on Good Friday April 18th there will be a time of Meditation at 2pm in Icklesham Church for remembering the sacrifice Jesus Christ made on the Cross of Salvation. On Easter Sunday there will be Holy Communion services in the benefice and starting with Pett this will be at 9.30am; at Icklesham Church it will be at 9.30am and at St Thomas’s beginning at 11am. Everybody is welcome to these services.

HOLY WEEK Reflections service will take place at Wesley’s Chapel on Wednesday April 16th at 7.30pm and all are invited. The service commemorates the Lord Jesus’s triumphal arrival into Jerusalem as He is cheered by crowds waving palm branches and His crucifixion and burial which culminated in His resurrection three days later on Easter Sunday. Rev Jonathan and Dr Julie Todd will be conducting the service which will include Holy Communion.

COUNCIL RESTRUCTURE programme consists of a new Mayoral Combined Authority across East and West Sussex and Brighton. The new Authority would consist of an elected Mayor plus two members each from East Sussex, West Sussex and Brighton and Hove Councils. The new combined authority would have powers for strategic issues including transport, housing, skills and employment, economy, environment and climate change, health and public safety. The combined authority would work with local councils in East Sussex, West Sussex and Brighton & Hove, which would continue to operate most day-to-day services. At the same time the government wants local government to reorganise and be served by one local council known as ‘unitary government’. You can find out more about this and take part in the consultation on the Government website which is open until Sunday April 13th. This new system could mean moving away from the two-tier model of county council (East Sussex County Council) and borough or district councils (Eastbourne, Hastings, Lewes, Rother and Wealden). Under this arrangement it is possible that Icklesham Parish Council will be required to take on more responsibilities and services. Coming soon is a Planning Meeting on Monday April 14th at 6.15pm and an Open Spaces on Monday April 28th at 6.15pm. Both meetings will be held in the Court Hall. IPC welcomes your views on any matter and the email address is: [email protected] or phone 07714 169901.

COUNTRY SOUNDS, Blue Grass and Southern American Gospel were the musical genres of the Stamps-Baxter musical publishers founded in 1924 until 1972.It was there that hymnist J.B. Coats (James Buchanan) worked long-term as a staff writer, wrote his own hymns and also served for more than thirty years as a deacon in the Baptist Church. He was born on April 6th 1901 in the southern state of Mississippi and attended Louisiana State University. Coats also studied music with three principal hymn writers one of whom was T.B. Mosley who was a mainstay of gospel music. From the age of fourteen Coats taught music and during his lifetime he composed many well-known gospel songs including the popular “Where could I go?” On one occasion Coats was sitting beside a neighbour an elderly African-American man who was near to death. Coats talked to him about where he would spend eternity and the old gentleman replied “Where could I go but to the Lord?”. This inspired Coats to write the hymn which begins “Living below, in this old sinful world Hardly a comfort can afford Striving alone, to face temptation’s sword Where could I go but to the Lord? Where could I go, oh where could I go? Seeking a refuge for my soul Needing a friend to help me in the end Where could I go, but to the Lord?” Bible references related to the hymn are: “Seek the LORD while He may be found, call upon Him while He is near.” (Isaiah 55:6) And as the Lord God states: “You will seek Me and find Me, when you search for Me with all your heart.” (Jeremiah 29:13) A few years after his death at the age of sixty-two he was selected for the Gospel Music Hall of Fame for his contribution to the country gospel scene.He wrote around 200 hymns many of which have been recorded by top singers and these include “My Soul Shall Live On” and “I’m Winging My Way Back Home”.

WINCHELSEA BEACH St Richard’s Fellowship Lunch takes place on the last Friday in the month. The next one is on Friday April 25th at 12.30 for 1pm in the Community Hall, Sea Road.Please contact 07927 107678 to book a place. As usual these homemade lunches are free and there will be a request for donations towards a local charity.