Winchelsea Village Voice

THE GREEN HILL hymn sung on Good Friday was written by Anglo-Irish hymnwriter and poet Cecil Frances Alexander. She was born in April 1818 in Dublin, Ireland where her father Major John Humphreys was the land-agent to the 4th Earl of Wicklow. In 1850 she married the Anglican clergyman William Alexander who was also a poet. He became the Bishop of Derry and the Archbishop of Armagh. They were married for 45 years and for much of the time they lived in Derry, also called Londonderry, in Northern Ireland. The hymns and poems by Mrs Alexander numbered around 400 and they were mainly for children. Her most well-known hymn is ‘There is a Green Hill far away’ which was considered the most perfect hymn in the English language because of its agreeable simplicity. The idea came from a small hill outside the walled city of Derry which reminded Mrs Alexander of a similar hill where Jesus was crucified. She wrote the hymn while seated at the bedside of a sick child and it begins: “There is a green hill far away, Without a city wall, Where the dear Lord was crucified, Who died to save us all”. Scripture references are found in Luke 23:32-43, Matthew 27:38 and Mark 15:21-41 which describe two thieves that were crucified with Him, one on His right and the other on His the left. They represent the final crossroads where man who is given free will must make the ultimate choice between life and death. The worldly unrepentant thief hurled insults at Jesus saying “If thou be Christ, save thyself and us”. Whereas the repentant thief chided the other thief with the words “Don’t you fear God?” and “we are getting what our deeds deserve.But this man has done nothing wrong.”In his last moments the repentant thief believed in Jesus as his Lord and Saviour and said to Him “remember me when you come into your kingdom”. Jesus had mercy upon him and replied, “Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise”. Of the two, the repentant thief chose eternal life over death. While the unrepentant thief chose to go his own selfish way which was fatal. This choice of life and death is cited in Deuteronomy 30:19 where God says “I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses. Therefore choose life”. God would not have anybody perish but he allows man to choose between the joys of heaven or the woes of hell. Although heaven would seem the obvious choice there are many who will not repent and accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Saviour. The second to last verse of the hymn declares of Jesus “There was no other good enough To pay the price of sin, He only could unlock the gate Of heaven and let us in”. There is a story concerning the hymn that took place during the First World War. A doctor was in his consulting room listening to patients who were traumatised by the war.In the room above him he could hear singing. The melody was from his wife and children who were singing “There is a green hill far away”.The doctor knew the lyrics well and turned to his patients and said that if everyone believed in the truth of that hymn there would be less fear and anxiety. This song was first written as a children’s hymn for Holy Week and the preferred tune is by the English composer William Horsley (1774-1858) The text was published in ‘Hymns for Little Children’ (1848) and became famous in 1868 after it was published in the first edition of ‘Hymns Ancient and Modern’. Mrs Alexander was known to be a humble person who visited the poor and infirm and helped to develop a district nurses service. She died in 1895 aged 77 and is buried in Derry Cemetery. Her most popular hymns include “All things bright and beautiful”, “Once in Royal David’s City”, “Jesus calls us o’er the tumult” and The roseate hues of early dawn”.