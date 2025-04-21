Winchelsea Village Voice

MUSICAL JOURNEY

COUNT YOUR BLESSINGS is the famous song written by Rev. Johnson Oatman Jr who was born in the American state of New Jersey (N.J.) on April 21st 1856. His father Johnson Oatman Sr was known as an exceptional singer and as a child the son would sit beside his father in the church admiring his powerful singing voice. At the age of nineteen Oatman joined the Methodist Episcopal Church (founded in 1784) and a few years later served there as a preacher of the Gospel. He also worked for many years at his father’s mercantile company ‘Johnson Oatman & Son’. The firm was based at Lumberton N.J. which was a town of commerce with a lumber industry that had a plentiful supply of pine trees in the region. Oatman married Wilhelmina Reid of Lumberton in 1878 and they had three children. The eldest daughter Miriam became a hymnist and music composer and arranged music for many of her father’s hymns. Oatman soon realised that he was not good at singing or preaching and so prayed to God for guidance over his life. He soon discovered that his talents lay in gospel hymn writing and the number of hymns he wrote eventually came to 5000. It was through the medium of his hymns that Oatman was able to preach the Gospel to all the world.“Count your blessings” written in 1897 was considered a masterpiece and the hymn was published in 230 hymnals and was instantly popular in England. The first verse is “When upon life’s billows you are tempest tossed, When you are discouraged, thinking all is lost, Count your many blessings, name them one by one, And it will surprise you what the Lord has done.” A Bible reference is found in Philippians 4:19 which states: “And God is able to supply all your needs according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus”. The English evangelist and hymnist Rodney “Gipsy” Smith (1860-1947) was born into a gipsy family living at Epping Forest who sold baskets and clothes pegs. Smith was converted at the age of sixteen at a Primitive Methodist Chapel and he taught himself to read and write using a Bible and dictionaries. He believed God had called him to preach and in his thirties he drew in the crowds and became a very popular evangelist. While preaching to a congregation in London Smith who enjoyed the hymn “Count your blessings” explained that “down in South London men sing it, boys whistle it and women rock their babies to sleep to the tune”. During the great Welsh Revival (1904-05) the hymn was sung at every service. Another popular hymn by Oatman called “When the Redeemed are Gathering in” is a joyous song about the gathering of the saints at the Lord Jesus’s return. It begins with “I am thinking of the rapture in our blessed home on high. When the redeemed are gathering in; How we’ll raise the heavenly anthem in that city in the sky, When the redeemed are gathering in.”A Bible reference in Psalms 107:2 says “Let the redeemed of the LORD say so, Whom he has redeemed from the hand of the enemy”. To be redeemed means being rescued or brought back from a state of oppression or adversity through the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. An additional favourite hymn by Oatman found in the Baptist Hymnal is “Higher Ground” which was published in 1898 and the music was written by the significant composer and hymnist Charles H Gabriel in 1892. The refrain is “Lord, lift me up and let me stand, By faith, on Heaven’s table land; A higher plane than I have found; Lord, plant my feet on higher ground”.The focus is on seeking a higher spiritual plane that is grounded in faith. Paul the apostle in Philippians 3:13-14 speaks of “forgetting those things that are behind and reaching toward what is ahead”, he continues, “I press on toward the goal to win the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus”. Oatman who died in 1926 aged 66 was certainly one of the most prolific gospel hymn writers in the world and no gospel hymn book is considered sufficient without some of his hymns. Other hymns by Oatman are “He Included Me”, “No, Not One”, “Deeper Yet” and “When the Fire Fell”.