Winchelsea Village Voice

LITERARY LION of his time was how the English poet, essayist and hymnwriter Joseph Addison was often described. As well as his literary accomplishments he had a significant political career in the Whig party, founded in 1678 which became the Liberals in the 1850s. Addison was born on May 1st 1672 in Wiltshire and was the son of a clergyman who wrote Devotional Poems and was for a time Dean of Lichfield. During his education Addison attended Charterhouse public school where he created the Spectator magazine with his friend Richard Steele who was also at the school. This was to encourage philosophical conversation. The Spectator periodical was published in 1711 to 1714 and used by Addison to contribute hymns and along with Steele to write essays on manners, morals and literature. Addison also wrote for the Tatler magazine from 1709-11 and the Guardian and Freeholder newspapers. After Charterhouse Addison studied law and politics at Oxford University after which he attained important posts such as Member of Parliament, Under Secretary of State and the Chief Secretary for Ireland. Addison first made his name as a man of letters with a poem written in 1704 called “The Campaign” which celebrated the Duke of Marlborough’s victory at Blenheim.The battle involved an alliance against the French army who were seeking dominance in Europe. From his advantaged position and favourable circumstances Addison knew he had much to be thankful for. He understood the Bible reference: “to whom much is given, much is required” (Luke 12:48) that is those who have been blessed with more resources, opportunities and knowledge have a greater responsibility to use them wisely for the good of others as they will be held to a higher standard. Addison wrote an essay on “Gratitude” in which he stated “If gratitude is due from man to man, how much more from man to his Maker?” He added that every blessing enjoyed whether it is received directly from the Lord God or conveyed by others is the gift of a loving God and Father of mercies. Addison’s hymn of gratitude begins “When all thy mercies, O my God, my rising soul surveys, transported with the view, I’m lost in wonder, love, and praise. When worn with sickness, oft hast Thou With health renewed my face; And when in sins and sorrows sunk, Revived my soul with grace”. His most famous fictional work is the play ‘Cato, a Tragedy’, written in 1712 which concerns the last days of Cato the younger who lived between 95-46 BC and fought against the tyranny of Julius Caesar. Before his impending death at the hands of Caesar’s legions Cato lamented that the world was made for villains like Caesar while honest people lose their lives. He then fell upon his sword. As a result of his resistance to Caesar Cato became an icon of virtue and liberty. He was admired by the writer Pliny the Younger (61 AD) for his allegiance to traditional Roman values and his sacrifice for the Republic. Addison’s writings are considered to be noble, inspiring and joyful and his hymns acclaim God’s glory. This is shown in another popular hymn of Addison’s titled “The spacious firmament on high” which refers to Psalm 19:1-2 “The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament showeth his handiwork. Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night showeth knowledge”.The hymn illustrates this in declaring “The spacious firmament on high, With all the blue ethereal sky, And spangled heavens, a shining frame, Their great original proclaim. The unwearied sun from day to day Does his Creator’s power display, And publishes to every land The work of an almighty hand.” In 1716 Addison married Charlotte Myddleton Rich, the Dowager (widow) Countess of Warwick. Sadly his health declined after a few years and in 1719 he died aged 47 and was buried in Westminster Abbey, London.