Winchelsea Village Voice

HOLDING FAST to what he already had was a learning exercise on the spiritual journey of pastor and hymnwriter Joseph Hart. Born in London in 1712 he died on May 24th 1768. Hart’s grave is in the Non-conformist burial ground Bunhill Fields which is north of the City of London and dates from the 1660s. John Bunyan and William Blake are also buried there. It was noted that 20,000 people attended Hart’s burial which was led by Methodist minister Andrew Kinsman (1724-93) Hart’s monument is a tall granite obelisk surrounded by iron railings and the inscription reads: Joseph Hart was by the free and sovereign grace and Spirit of God raised up from the depths of sin, and delivered from thebonds of mere profession and self-righteousness, and led to rest entirely for salvation in the finished atonement and perfect obedience of Christ. Hart’s parents were Christians and he received sound doctrine of the Gospel and experienced the guidance of the Holy Spirit within him while very young.Nevertheless this did not impact him deeply or have a lasting effect and as a youth his conduct was impaired by degeneracy. While his life was in disorder he married a girl named Mary who was fourteen years younger than himself and was possibly the sister of a Baptist minister. Having secured a good education and learnt Latin, Hebrew and Greek Hart taught classics for a living and also did translating and wrote poetry. In 1734 aged 21 he became distressed about his spiritual state and resorted to distractions such as drinking and entertainment. During this time Hart began challenging moral principles and regarded sexual restraints as evil. He stopped doing good works and decided there was no need to be righteous and just believing in God was all that was needed for salvation. This view gave him the liberty to sin. He thought that the more he could sin without remorse the more heroic was his faith. Nevertheless the Bible states in James 2:19 “You believe that there is one God; you do well: the devils also believe, and tremble.” Hart even wrote a pamphlet to convince John Wesley of his ideas which Wesley regarded as mere blasphemy. He later repented of it and apologised to Wesley. Hart later came to accept that there was a need to do both good works as a demonstration of faith and believe in God and so he began to pray for his restoration. At the time his early life was an amalgam of immorality, condemnation and triviality of his Christian life. Hart could not see the need for Jesus’s death then in 1755 the preacher and founder of the evangelical movement George Whitefield returned from America and his penetrating sermon was heard by Hart who became convicted of his sins. However he soon became despairing that he had not experienced a divine reassurance that he was saved. Then during the week before Easter 1757 Hart had a revelation that showed how Jesus had suffered in the Garden of Gethsemane and had died for him and for all to pay the price for sinners. Fifty days later at Whitsuntide or Pentecost which relates to the outpouring of the Holy Spirit Hart experienced a lasting change in himself. This was mainly through attending a godly service at the Moravian chapel in Fetter Lane, London. It was the influence of the 18th century Moravian missionaries that led directly to John Wesley’s conversion and played a significant part in the Evangelical Revival.The sermon at the Moravian Chapel which inspired Hart was on the third chapter of the book of Revelation which concerned a specific message from Jesus about the seven churches and calling them to repentance and faithfulness and to restore the gospel in their lives. The Church of Philadelphia in Turkey though small was praised for keeping Jesus’s word and not denying his name. This church would receive Jesus’s protection and His assurance as stated “I am coming soon; hold on to what you have, so that no one will take your crown”. It meant they were to maintain their spiritual validity and not lose their reward. Two years on from the sermon Hart had fully repented of his sins. He was ready to hold on to what he had of godly worth and wrote many of his most heartfelt songs. One of his most popular is “Come, ye sinners, poor and needy, weak and wounded, sick and sore; Jesus ready stands to save you, full of pity, love, and power” and a Bible verse from 1 Timothy 1:15 confirms that “Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners”. In 1759 Hart became the Minister of the Independent Chapel in Jewin Street, London. (Jewin Street ceased to exist when the Barbican Centre was built between 1971-82) Hart wrote 222 hymns which continue to be sung and is considered the most spiritual of the English hymn writers’. His works include ‘Hart’s Hymns’ and ‘Hymns composed on Various Subjects, with the Author’s Experience’.