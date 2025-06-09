Winchelsea Village Voice

SINGING WORKSHOP

ISLAND OF SAINTS AND SCHOLARS was the name given to Ireland as a result of Columba’s significant contribution. Saint Columba was born in 521 AD in County Donegal, Ireland and died on June 9th 597 AD on the Scottish island of Iona. His feast day is celebrated on June 9th when he is commemorated for spreading Christianity in Scotland. Eighty-nine years before Columba’s birth Saint Patrick arrived in Ireland in 432 and his missionary work was a key moment in the spread of Christianity. Columba was an Irish abbot, missionary evangelist and poet. He founded a number of monasteries in Ireland as well as the influential abbey in Iona.At the age of 42 Columba with a group of twelve companions came to Scotland from Ireland in 563 AD.Together they established the monastic settlement on Iona known as the holy isle which is recognised as the birthplace of Christianity in Scotland. Since the 14th century there were outbreaks of the black plague in Ireland and while Columba was on Iona he predicted that a further epidemic would spread through Ireland. Columba was known for his miracles of healing and to alleviate the suffering in areas where the plague was rife he blessed some bread and sent it to Ireland by boat.He gave instructions that the bread should be dipped in water and sprinkled over the people and animals infected with the deadly ulcers, and many were healed as a result. It was said that Columba did not go voluntarily to Scotland but was exiled for starting a war between two Irish tribes. The sentence was that he would never see Ireland again. However, in 575 AD Columba was persuaded to return to Ireland to arbitrate a dispute between the high king and the league of bards. In order to remain loyal to his terms of exile in “not seeing Ireland again” Columba travelled the country blindfolded. The High King wanted to ban music and poetry because he saw that the bards had abused their privileges and were a vexation to society. At the convocation dispute, Columba pleaded for reform instead of abolition and because he was highly respected in Ireland this was granted and hostilities between the king and the poets were reconciled. An early Christian Irish poet and saint known as Dallán Forgaill was born around the same time as Columba (c. 530-598 AD) and his birthplace was County Cavan in Northern Ireland. Forgaill was christened ‘Eochaidh’ but later after losing his sight he gained the nickname ‘Dallán’ which translates to ‘little blind one’. Forgaill was present at the synod of Druim Cett, as the convocation was known, where Columba defended the poets. Soon after the death of Columba, Forgaill wrote a panegyric, namely a public speech in praise of Columba his hero. The poem is ‘Amra Coluim Chille’ (Elegy of Saint Columba), which is regarded as one of the most significant poems from the early medieval Gaelic period. Although there is no record that Forgaill visited Iona he did have an association with Columba along with his works and the early Irish church. It is recorded that after Forgaill had finished the poem on Columba he regained his sight. This was for a short time as he died a year after Columba’s death. During the time of his blindness Forgaill wrote the Gaelic poem ‘Rop tum o Baile’ which translates as “Be thou my vision”. In 1905 Irish linguist Mary Byrne translated the poem into English prose and seven years later her colleague Eleanor Hull, a specialist in Old Irish, turned the prose back into verse. Consequently Forgaill’s poem became one of the most popular hymns in England. It begins with “Be thou my vision, O Lord of my heart; Naught be all else to me, save that Thou art. Thou my best thought,by day or by night, Waking or sleeping, Thy presence my light”. The poem ends with “High King of heaven, my victory won, May I reach heaven’s joys, O bright heavens Son! Heart of my own heart, whatever befall, Still be my vision, O ruler of all.” The tune to the hymn is called ‘Slane’ which is a traditional Irish folk melody that became attached to the hymn in the Irish Church Hymnal in 1919. Slane Hill in Ireland is where St Patrick lit the first fires of Easter as a challenge to the pagan rituals of Ireland’s King Laoghaire.The High King had banned anyone from lighting a fire at Easter until he had lit his own fire at Tara Hill a pagan site. The hymn speaks of discernment and refers to Proverbs 9:10 which says “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom”. It also speaks of God as protector, “Be Thou my battle-shield, sword for my fight” which echoes Psalm 34:7 “The angel of the Lord encamps around those who fear him, and he delivers them”. The hymn’s “Riches I heed not nor man’s empty praise” reiterates the teachings of Jesus Christ on spiritual treasures.Matthew 6:19-21 states: “But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt.For where your treasure is there will your heart be also”. The song “Be thou my vision” is said to be a favourite hymn of King Charles III and a version of it was sung at his coronation service on May 6th 2023 in Westminster Abbey. This same hymn was regularly sung in school assemblies over five decades ago when most schools upheld Christian worship.