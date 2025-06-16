Winchelsea Village Voice

LIFE AND POETRY of Ted Hughes

LIFE AND POETRY of Ted Hughes is the talk given by Marek Urbanowicz at the Literary Society this Friday June 20th. The event will be held in the Court Hall at 7 for 7.30pm and is free for members, and non-members pay £5. Marek was introduced to the work of Ted Hughes while doing an English degree in 1973 and had the good fortune to see him read in the same year. This had a profound effect on Marek and since then he has collected numerous works by Hughes. Ted Hughes (1930-1997) was a poet, short story writer, literary critic, farmer, translator and children’s story writer. He is considered the best poet of his generation and is widely regarded as one of the twentieth century’s greatest writers. Despite humble beginnings he went to Cambridge University, published numerous collections of poetry and became Poet Laureate from 1984 until his death in 1997. During the course of the talk a number of poems by Hughes will be read to illustrate the breadth of his work. Marek is a published poet, has an MA in Voice Studies and was part of the RADA Elders (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art for older people) for two years in the late 1990s. He has been chairman of Poetry for Pleasure for a number of years which presents weekly programmes on different poets and poetic topics.

WINCHELSEA ARTS series continues with a concert by the Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra on Sunday July 6th at 7pm in St Thomas’s Church. The concert is directed by Marcio da Silva with Emil Chakalov – violin. Tickets are available online at winchelsea-arts.org.uk or on the door and the price is £25 and free for under 18s. The orchestral repertoire includes Vivaldi’s popular Four Seasons and Grieg’s five-movement Holberg Suite. A good companion piece the Holberg Suite is based on 18th century dance forms which were familiar to Vivaldi.

THUNDERSTORM on the night of Friday 13th June was a spectacular light show over Winchelsea. Intense sheet and bolt lightning flashed concurrently in the heavens, accompanied by torrential rain and gusts of wind. Between the lightning strikes the resounding crashes of thunder shook the ground as in a battle. Sheep and lambs in the fields hid under bushes and family pets cowered beneath tables and beds. The storm came from France and lasted about 30 minutes. It was certainly one of the most dramatic seen in years and the final thunder clap finished on the toot of a trumpet. In Ezekiel 33 the trumpet sound is a warning indicating that “he that taketh warning shall deliver his soul” and the book of Revelation uses thunder and trumpets to describe God’s power.

WINCHELSEA STATION LEAFLET is now available. This updated map and leaflet has been launched to promote businesses and attractions within walking and cycling distance of Winchelsea railway station. The brochure shows pubs, vineyards, shops and guest houses which are within a range of approximately two miles from the station. The travel guide has been produced by Winchelsea Station Partnership Group which works to promote train travel to and from the station on the Marshlink line. Lead volunteer John Spencer said: ”The leaflet helps to popularise the businesses local to Winchelsea station so that people can walk from the station having travelled by train and enjoy the wineries, pubs and tea rooms. We hope that this leaflet will be of help in boosting tourism in the area.” Winchelsea has direct links from the station to the 1066 Country Walk and is on the National Cycle Route. The station’s welcoming environment includes planters looked after by volunteers from the Winchelsea Station Partnership Group and artwork from pupils at St Thomas’s Primary School.

WHILE BEDBOUND in 1865-66 due to illness William Chatterton Dix wrote most of his well-known hymns. An English hymnwriter, he was born in Bristol on June 14th 1837. William’s father John Dix was an author, poet and surgeon but had a troubled life. A heavy drinker his work as a doctor in Wales failed and he was imprisoned for not paying his debts. By 1845 when William was 8 years old John Dix left the family and worked his way to America as a surgeon on an emigrant ship. He published various pen and ink books before returning to England in 1847 and then going back to America in 1850. His biography of the doomed poet Thomas Chatterton was found to be a fraud in 1857 which caused a scandal. The last book he wrote was ‘A Handbook for Lake Memphremagog’ which describes the glacial lake located between Newport and Magog in North America. It was published in 1860 around the time that he died. John Dix’s dishonesty negatively impacted on his family and subjected them to public ridicule for many years. In his youth William attended the local grammar school and later worked as a clerk for his maternal grandfather who had a soap and candle making business in Bristol. He was also a member of the Anglican church St. Raphael (demolished in 1954) in Bristol which was pastored by the Rev. Arthur H. Ward. Later William would contribute his hymn ‘As with Gladness Men Of Old’ (1859) to Ward’s hymnal (c. 1860) At the age of 27 William married Juliet Wartnaby on June 30th 1864 and they had six children. During this period the family moved to Glasgow, Scotland where William worked as a the manager of a marine insurance company before returning to England around 1871. Within two years of the move in 1866 at the age of 29 William was suddenly incapacitated by an almost fatal illness and also suffered depression and weariness. For months he was confined to his bed. Yet it was during this time that he wrote many of his hymns including “Come Unto Me, Ye Weary, and I will give you rest. O blessed voice of Jesus, which comes to hearts oppressed! It tells of benediction, of pardon, grace, and peace, of joy that has no ending, of love which cannot cease.” The Bible reference is Matthew 11:28 “Come to Me, all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest” which is an invitation from Jesus Christ to those in hardship and He promises to relieve their suffering. While bedridden William wrote the hymn to idle away the hours and it took him some time to write since he had difficulty holding the pen. As he recovered he experienced a spiritual renewal and acknowledged that this hymn was a defining moment in his illness. It was stated by William that most of his best known hymns were written when he was suffering an illness. William wrote over 200 poems and hymns during his lifetime and many were Christmas and Easter carols. The aforementioned Epiphany hymn, published in 645 hymnals, begins “As with gladness, men of old Did the guiding star behold; As with joy they hailed its light, Leading onward, beaming bright, So, most gracious Lord, may we Ever more be led to thee”. This refers to Matthew 2:1-12 and concerns the Magi’s visit to the infant Jesus, “When they saw the star, they rejoiced with exceeding great joy. And when they were come into the house, they saw the young child with Mary his mother, and fell down, and worshipped him”. Other popular hymns by William include the inspiring harvest carol “To Thee, O Lord, our hearts we raise”, “The Manger Throne” and “I heard the voice of Jesus say”. He also published an instruction book for children called “The Pattern of Life” (1885)William died in 1898 at the age of 61 and was buried at his parish church St Andrew’s in Cheddar, Somerset.

WINCHELSEA BEACH events are as follows: The Summer Celebration takes place on Saturday June 21st from 1 to 5 pm. This is the official Opening Ceremony starting at 1.30pm to celebrate the new extension at the Community Hall on Sea Road. Entry is free and there will be something for everyone, including a bouncy castle, a live band, ice cream van and a hot food van plus teas and stalls. All are invited so do come along!

FELLOWSHIP LUNCH will be held on Friday June 27th at 12.30 for 1pm in the Community Hall. Please contact 07927 107678 or [email protected] to book your place. This is a social event run by Church members on the last Friday in the month except for August and December. As the food is donated by the cooks there is no charge for the meal but donations are invited. All proceeds after expenses are given to various local charities.

BARN DANCE arranged by the Winchelsea Beach Community Association will be held on Saturday July 5th at 7pm in the Community Hall. The Catsfield Steamers will be providing the music and entertainment with their traditional English Country Dance repertoire. Musical instruments include the accordion, banjo, fiddle and drums and the band’s callers are skilled in guiding the dancers whatever their abilities through the variety of dances. There will be a Ploughman’s Supper and please bring your own drinks. The tickets are £10 available by phone on 07927 107678 and free for accompanied children of school age.