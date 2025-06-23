Winchelsea Village Voice

PATRONAL FESTIVAL 2025

AMONG THE DISSENTERS was hymnwriter and congregational minister Dr Philip Doddridge who was born in London on June 26th 1702. He was the twentieth child of his parents and only the second one to live beyond infancy. At his birth he was considered stillborn but he survived although with poor health. By the age of thirteen his parents had died and that same year he became a pupil at a private school in St Albans, Hertfordshire and joined the Church of England. It was in St Albans that he met Dr Samuel Clark a Nonconformist church minister who acted as his second father. In 1718 Doddridge left the school at St Albans when the Duchess of Bedford recognised his abilities and offered to pay for him to study at Cambridge University to become an Anglican minister. However, he declined because he could not accept the Anglican church precepts. Doddridge prayed to the LORD for direction and soon received a letter from Dr Clark offering to assist him if he chose to follow Jesus Christ and preach the Christian gospel.This was an answer to his prayers and he frequently praised God for intervening at the opportune moment. Doddridge entered the Dissenting Academy in Kibworth, Leicestershire (founded in 1715) which was run by the Rev. John Jennings. At the time Nonconformists were not allowed to attend Oxbridge (Oxford and Cambridge) universities and so Dissenting Academies were established. Kibworth Academy rivalled Oxbridge in its teaching of theology along with other academic subjects. Doddridge became a “dissident minister” in 1722 and preached his first sermon at Hinckley, Leicestershire.He then ministered at Kibworth for seven years until it closed in 1729 and transferred to Northampton. Doddridge was invited to minister at Castle Hill Church, Northampton but was reluctant to take on extra responsibilities. Although he rebelled against the offer he agreed to preach there one Sunday. In the house where he was staying, in one of the rooms he heard a child reading to his mother “and as thy days so shall thy strength be”. This quote from Deuteronomy 33:25 suggests that a person’s strength will be sufficient for the challenges of each day. Doddridge was inspired by the verse but still undecided whether to stay at the church. However, a sudden death caused him to remain for the funeral which led some of the church members to persuade him to accept the pastorate. Doddridge was finally convinced that this was a call from God and he agreed to the request. Whilst there he opened an academy for training Non-conformist ministers and did most of the teaching. Castle Hill was a poor parish where Doddridge pastored and gave his support for twenty years until his death from TB. He died in 1751 aged 49 during a visit to Lisbon, Portugal to improve his ailing health. An eminent Congregational minister and Puritan Doddridge ministered faithfully at Castle Hill Church which like all dissident churches operated independently without a hierarchical structure. It was built in 1695 and is the earliest surviving nonconformist chapel in Northampton. Doddridge was a prolific writer and his book ‘The Rise and Progress of Religion in the Soul’ led to anti-slavery campaigner William Wilberforce becoming a Christian. Doddridge is also ranked amongst the many exceptional 18th century hymnwriters such as Isaac Watts and Charles Wesley. One of Doddridge’s hymns “Awake, my soul, stretch every nerve, and press with vigour on; a heavenly race demands thy zeal, and an immortal crown” emphasises perseverance and the goal of eternal life. The example is made by Jesus, “who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of God” (Hebrews 12:2) Doddridge also wrote “Great God, we sing that mighty hand by which supported still we stand” and a reference is in Psalm 136:12 “With a strong hand, and an outstretched arm: for His mercy endureth forever”. Another popular hymn by Doddridge is ‘O happy day that fixed my choice, on Thee my Saviour and my God’ which became a hit song for the Edwin Hawkins Singers in 1968 with their gospel music version. In his lifetime Doddridge wrote over 400 hymns. Most of these hymns were written as summaries of his sermons to reinforce his teachings which is a reminder that he was mainly a minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ, a calling that he described as the most desirable of employments.