Winchelsea Village Voice

CHURCH MARKET is this Saturday July 5th at 10.30am to 12pm in the church. On the day of the Open Gardens NGS in Winchelsea all are very welcome to visit the historic church and enjoy coffee/tea and refreshments in this friendly get-together. As usual there will be homemade and homegrown produce on sale plus a book stall with a range of good books at low prices. The proceeds from the Market will go towards maintaining the church.

OPEN GARDENS WEEKEND for the National Garden Scheme will be held on Saturday July 5th at 1pm to 5pm and again on Sunday 6th from 2pm to 5pm for the Friends of the Memorial Hospital, Rye. Admission cost is £8 on both days. Four of the gardens haven’t opened before and these are 2 Mariteau House in German Street, Portobello in Hogtrough Lane, White Cottage in Friars Road, and 1 St Giles Close. Lookout Cottage returns to the team with new owners. The other four are King’s Leap, Cleveland Place, Magazine House and the communal garden at Kent Close. Open Gardens day is also an opportunity to explore the town and visit Winchelsea’s museum which is accessible from 11.30am to 3.30pm.

WESLEY’S CHAPEL will be open during the Open Gardens NGS on Saturday July 5th from 1pm to 5pm. The Friends of the Chapel will be pleased to show you around and reveal details of this historic building.

PATRONAL FESTIVAL takes place on Sunday July 6th at 11am in St Thomas’s Church and all are invited. This is a celebration of the Church’s patron saint the martyred Thomas Becket. Mayor Peter Cosstick and the Corporation will join the congregation for this special service which will be presided by the Bishop of Lewes, the Rt Revd Will Hazlewood.

240th ANNIVERSARY of the Wesley Chapel takes place this year on Sunday July 13th. The Georgian chapel was built in 1785 and in 1789 the popular minister John Wesley preached there. As usual the celebration begins with hymn singing under the Wesley Tree (opposite the New Inn) followed by the service in the chapel at 3pm. The service will be led by Philip and Catherine Wagstaff which is just before they retire to the sunny shores of Devon. Do come if you can to this unique and joyful event.

HARRY’S FARM will be performed by the Rude Mechanical Theatre Company on Sunday July 20th at 7.30pm in St Thomas’s Primary School field. Tickets and information are available from www.therudes.co.ukThe Rudes are a high energy professional touring theatre troupe that has performed annually in Winchelsea for some years. They take inspiration from a variety of sources which include commedia dell’arte, clowning, silent movies, slapstick, music hall, pantomime and vaudeville This summer they are returning with their new production the musical comedy ‘Gentle Harry’s Farm’ complete with remarkable cows and sheep.

ABSOLUTE ZERO was the invention of physicist William Thompson who was born on June 26th 1824 in Belfast. In 1892 he was the first scientist to be raised to the peerage for his work in thermodynamics and he chose the name Lord Kelvin after a river nearby the University of Glasgow. Lord Kelvin is most famous for inventing the Kelvin temperature scale which is used internationally and is an absolute temperature scale where zero is absolute zero. He once said that if a thing cannot be measured it cannot be improved. As Kelvin established, absolute zero is the lowest temperature possible. It is described as 0 Kelvin (0 K) on the Kelvin scale which is equivalent to -273.15 degrees Celsius or -459.67 degrees Fahrenheit.At absolute zero all the molecules of a system cease to move meaning there is no energy left. It is considered impossible to actually reach absolute zero as it would mean removing all energy from a system which is notionally unachievable. A devout Christian Kelvin believed that energy was created by God and could not be created or destroyed by anything else. He attended chapel daily and practised his faith which he saw as the basis of his scientific work. As far as Kelvin was concerned he believed that science positively confirmed Creative Power which he identified as God. Kelvin often made reference to the Bible and frequently drew similarities between scientific codes and religious ideas. He indicated Psalm 102:25-26 which refers to the LORD’S handiwork “Of old you have laid the foundation of the earth: and the heavens are the work of thy hands. They shall perish, but you shall endure: yes, all of them shall wax old”. Concerning the earth waxing old Kelvin related this to the Earth’s cooling and prospective for renewal. Kelvin was a resourceful scientist and engineer. Between 1857-1866 he worked as a scientific adviser in the laying of the Atlantic telegraph cables on the ocean floor for which he was knighted in 1866. This cable was eventually superseded by newer, faster cables. Kelvin also developed a mariners’ compass and invented a tide machine.After a successful and blessed career Kelvin died on December 23rd 1907 aged 83 at his home in Ayrshire, Scotland and was buried in Westminster Abbey.

WINCHELSEA BEACH Barn Dance will be held on Saturday July 5th at 7pm in the Community Hall.The musical entertainment will be provided by the incredible Catsfield Steamers with their traditional English Country Dance repertoire. The musical instruments include the accordion, banjo, fiddle and drums and the band’s callers are skilled in guiding the dancers. A Ploughman’s Supper will be served and you will need to bring your own drinks. Tickets are £10 each available by phone on 07927 107678 and free for accompanied children of school age.