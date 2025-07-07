Winchelsea Village Voice

WINCHELSEA FILM NIGHT

FAITH AND PRACTICE in a harsh environment helped motivate Thomas Kelly to preach the gospel and establish independent places of worship. He was an Irish evangelical and hymnwriter born on July 13th 1769 and educated at Trinity College, Dublin. His father was a judge and Kelly had intended to study law but following a spiritual conversion he was ordained into the protestant Church of Ireland at the age of 23 along with three other men. They each shared a strong understanding of Scripture, that salvation comes through the blood of Jesus Christ and faith in Him. These four men used homes and chapels to hold their meetings and each developed their own following. Influenced by John Wesley (1703-91) Kelly did not plan to start a new church but would have preferred to work within the Anglican Church and reform it from within. It was only after he was banned by the established Church of Ireland that he found clergy who were sympathetic to his work. Kelly founded a religious group called the Kellyites who were known for their informal style of worship and their focus upon the scriptures and loving the LORD. He also financed the building of many chapels through his inheritance and marriage where the Kellyites could worship. Kelly’s preaching in Dublin led to Anglo-Irish clergyman Archbishop Robert Fowler (1724-1801) banning Evangelicals for preaching justification by faith alone which is central to Christian doctrine. As affirmed in Romans 3:28 a person is justified by faith apart from works.Fowler appeared to have an aversion towards evangelicals and as a member of the Irish House of Lords in 1782 he voted in favour of keeping the law which discriminated against Christian Dissenters by putting restrictions on their work and marriage. Concerned about his own political influence and power Fowler made a request to the Prime Minister William Pitt for a hereditary peerage in the House of Lords but this was refused. Ambition was not going Fowler’s way and he disliked what he saw as malicious doctrines preached by Kelly. This caused him to bar Kelly from preaching in his diocese. Kelly’s theology was based on the Bible as the infallible source of authority for Christian faith and practice, surpassing church tradition and human reason. In the Bible wisdom is more than man’s knowledge it is God’s providence at work and his saving grace. Isaiah 46:8-10 states “I am God and there is none like me, declaring the end from the beginning - and I will accomplish all my purpose”. Kelly’s sermons made him a popular minister but this often led to conflict with both establishment churches, the Church of Ireland and the Roman Catholic Church in Ireland. Although the Church of Ireland belongs to the Anglican community it identifies with Catholic traditions and practices. While it rejects the pope and embraces some aspects of the Reformation, it maintains early church customs. Kelly was accused of converting Catholic parishioners to his reformist beliefs and his response was that he welcomed anyone who was looking for answers that were not available from their local priests. He suggested they were free to attend both churches until they had their questions answered and could then choose which to follow.The weakness was that there was no particular loyalty to any church and by the time of his death in 1855 aged 84 his church had disbanded and this was the same for his friends and their churches. Nevertheless it was the evangelicals who were concerned about social conditions and Kelly was loved by the poor in Dublin. During the Irish famine of the 1840s he was known for his generosity often at much cost to himself. Kelly believed that God desired a full gospel church separate from state politics and unlike 19th century Ireland. If this had been accomplished it is possible that it would have led to a different Ireland today. Although his chapels closed Kelly’s hymns have certainly survived.He wrote over 765 hymns and many are sung in Anglican and non-conformist churches and it is as a hymnwriter that Kelly is best remembered. The late Poet Laureate, Sir John Betjeman praised Kelly’s poetry as exceptional both as literature and spiritually. One of Kelly’s most famous hymns is “We sing the praise of him who died, of him who died upon the cross; the sinner’s hope let men deride, for this we count the world but loss.” The other celebrated hymn is “The head that once was crowned with thorns Is crowned with glory now; A royal diadem adorns The mighty victor’s brow. The highest place that Heav’n affords Is his, is his by right, The King of Kings and Lord of Lords, And heaven’s eternal light”. He also wrote the popular “Look, ye saints, the sight is glorious”. These hymns can be found in various publications and are described as some of the finest in the English language.