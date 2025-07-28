Winchelsea Village Voice

CHURCH MARKET

TRAVELLER WITH THE WESLEY’S Edward Perronet was born in Sundridge, near Sevenoaks, on August 2nd 1721. His family were originally French Protestants known as Huguenots who came to England in 1680 to escape persecution by the Catholic monarchy. Edward Perronet was one of ten children and his father Rev. Vincent was an Anglican priest and the Vicar of Shoreham, Kent. Rev. Vincent worked alongside the Anglican priests John (1703-91) and Charles (1707-88) Wesley and later became a nonconformist pastor.Both John and Charles attempted to reform the Church of England (C of E) from within rather than begin a separate denomination and the term “Methodist” referred to their methodical approach to the Christian faith. Edward and his brother Charles Perronet were connected to the Evangelical revival under the Wesley’s and the preacher George Whitefield. They shared in their father’s enthusiasm for revival and in 1746 became Gospel preachers often travelling with the Wesley’s on their itinerant journeys. In 1755 the question arose of separation from the C of E but the brothers Wesley strongly opposed it and John maintained he was a member of the C of E until his death. John believed that the church needed restoring as it was failing to call sinners to repentance and was leading people to die in their sins. As a result he was often banned from Anglican pulpits. Edward Perronet was brought up in the C of E and became sceptical of its doctrine. He was also considered impulsive and not afraid of criticism. A man of wit and poetry Perronet wrote a pungent satirical poem on the C of E called The Mitre which was published in 1757. The poem described how the church offered no hope of heaven or fear of hell and at its core was a format of repetition and submission. This is referred to in Matthew 23:13 where Jesus Christ is talking to the corrupt leaders in his time who are failing to shepherd the congregations: “But woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you shut up the kingdom of heaven against men; for you neither go in yourselves, nor do you allow those who are entering to go in”. John Wesley well understood the weakness in the church leadership but was greatly displeased by the poem itself and made sure it was suppressed as it undermined his efforts to revitalise the C of E. Although most copies of the poem were destroyed thirty copies remained intact. It seemed that Perronet offended many with his poem as he was knocked to the ground, rolled in mud and hit by stones during his travels with the Wesley’s. Perronet had not long married and moved to Canterbury and after his breach with the Wesleys over the relationship of Methodism with the Anglican church he preached in one of Lady Selina Huntingdon’s congregational chapels as a nonconformist pastor until his death in 1792. The Countess Selina joined the Methodist society in 1746 and appointed clergymen as her chaplains and founded an evangelical branch known as the Countess of Huntingdon’s Connexion. In 1795 the Methodists separated from the C of E. Perronet is perhaps most famous for writing the lyrics to the famous hymn “All Hail the Power of Jesus’ Name”. The tune was written by a young friend of Perronet’s, William Shrubsole (1760-1806) who was a chorister in Canterbury Cathedral and became an organist at Bangor Cathedral but was dismissed for attending nonconformist meetings. The majestic hymn was written in 1779 and begins: “All hail the power of Jesus’ name! Let angels prostrate fall; bring forth the royal diadem, and crown him Lord of all. Let every kindred, every tribe on this terrestrial ball, to him all majesty ascribe, and crown him Lord of all”. A Bible reference to the hymn written by the apostle Paul concerning Jesus’ return and the resurrection states: “God exalted Jesus to the highest place and gave him the name that is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue acknowledge that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father” (Philippians 2:9-11)The hymn has been translated for Christians around the world and is often known as the ‘National Anthem of Christendom’. This hymn reached the precarious territory of a remote, hostile tribe in the Indian subcontinent. The missionary E.P. Scott arrived in India in 1873 and ignoring the advice of his friends he set off through dangerous terrain to meet the tribe. After a few days he was confronted with a group of warriors who pointed their spears at his heart. As he faced imminent death he took out his violin, spoke a prayer and with closed eyes began singing “O hail the power of Jesus’ name”. When he opened his eyes the warriors had lowered their spears and some were in tears. For the next two years Scott preached to the tribe and they were peacefully converted. Throughout his life Perronet wrote many hymns which he published anonymously which are of equal power to his best known and these include: “The Master’s Yoke-the Scholar’s Lesson”, and “The Lord is King”.