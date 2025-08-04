Winchelsea Village Voice

WINCHELSEA FETE AND DOGSHOW

“THINGS NEW AND OLD” is the title of a book of poems and hymns by Edward Hayes Plumptre published in 1884. The reference to Plumptre’s heading is found in Matthew 13:52 which states “Therefore every scribe who has been trained for the kingdom of heaven is like a master of a household who brings out of his treasure what is new and what is old”. In thisverse the treasure represents the knowledge and understanding of the scribe both in the Old Testament Jewish scriptures and in the New Testament exposition of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.The householder brings out his treasure at the right time and similarly the scribe should use both the old and new teachings to demonstrate the truth of the Kingdom of Heaven. Edward Plumptre was born in London on August 6th 1821 and educated at Oxford University. His family were associated with John de Plumptre, Mayor of Nottingham who founded Plumptre Hospital in 1392. The charity provided almshouse accommodation for 599 years until its closure in 1991.Plumptre’s literary works span various genres such as classics, biblical criticism, poetry and history. Although he blended traditional and contemporary ideas he retained the Christian truths in his work. He was a prominent classical and biblical scholar and in 1847 he was ordained in the Anglican church by Bishop Samuel Wilberforce (from 1870-73) who was the son of slave abolitionist William Wilberforce. Plumptre became a professor of theology and exegesis and took a genuine interest in his students’ welfare. He also helped to promote the higher education of women. Between 1869-1874 he was a member of the Old Testament revision committee. This organisation aimed to update the King James Version of the Bible with more accurate translations based on new discoveries of ancient manuscripts and an enhanced understanding of Hebrew, Aramaic and Greek. In 1881 Plumptre resigned his work in London and became the dean of Wells Cathedral in Somerset where he provided pastoral support at the city hospital, almshouse and workhouse. He died in 1891 and was buried in the cathedral cemetery beside his wife who died in 1889. During his lifetime Plumptre wrote many hymns which clearly revealed his literary talent and knowledge of the Gospel. An example is the encouraging hymn: “Thine arm, O Lord, in days of old, was strong to heal and save; It triumphed o’er disease and death, over darkness and the grave. To Thee they went, the blind, the dumb, the palsied and the lame, The leper with his tainted life, the sick with fevered frame. Be Thou our great Deliverer still, Thou Lord of life and death; Restore and quicken, soothe and bless, with Thine almighty breath”. A Bible reference for this hymn is in Mark 1:32-34: “The people brought to Jesus all the sick and demon-possessed. The whole town gathered at the door, and Jesus healed many and cast out demons”. The verses emphasise Jesus’s authority and command over illness and evil spirits. Plumptre also wrote “O Light, Whose beams illumine all”, with the third verse stating: “O Truth, before Whose shrine we bow, Thou priceless Pearl for all who seek, To thee our earliest strength we vow, Thy love will bless the pure and meek; When dreams or mists beguile our sight, Turn thou our darkness into light.” The pearl of great price refers to the kingdom of heaven (Matthew 13:45-46) and the hymn denotes John 8:12 in which Jesus says “Whoever follows Me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life”. Other significant hymns by Plumptre include “Rejoice ye pure in heart” and “Thy hand, O God, has guided”. Plumptre’s well-known and intense poems are Lazarus (1864) and, Master and Scholar (1884). His most outstanding theological work was “The Spirits in Prison, and other studies on Life after Death (1885) in which he reviews end times eschatology.