Winchelsea Village Voice
RYE FESTIVAL in Winchelsea begins with Cellar Tours on Saturday September 13th at 2.15pm for a 2.30pm start. The tour visits some of the town’s medieval vaulted wine cellars and there will be a guide to tell you about the history of Winchelsea. Please meet at the Lookout, by the Strand Gate at the bottom of the High Street 10 minutes before the start time. Tours last for 90 minutes and you will need to bring a torch and wear sensible shoes. The tickets are £15 each and can be purchased online at www.ryeartsfestival.org.uk There are also Cellar Tours on the following days in September: Tuesday 16th at 10.30am and again at 5.30pm; Tuesday 23rd at 10.30am; Thursday 25th at 2.30pm; Saturday 27th at 2.30pm.
VOICE & PIANO is a musical evening for the Rye Festival taking place on Sunday September 21st in St Thomas’s Church, Winchelsea. Doors open at 7 for 7.30pm to be finished by 9.30pm.An Evening of Voice & Piano is performed by Anne Rebecca Hojlund and Francis Rayner. Ann is a classical singer based in Rye who grew up in Denmark and studied singing at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music in Greenwich. She has worked as a soloist with baroque ensembles in Denmark and with Barefoot Opera. Ann and duo-partner pianist Francis work in harmony to deliver unique recitals for voice and piano. The repertoire will include two English songs with texts ascribed to John Fletcher who once lived in Rye. The tickets are £20 per person and can be bought online.
BIBLE STUDY will next take place on Thursday September 4th at 6pm in the New Inn. This will be looking at chapters 11 and 12 of Acts of the Apostles concerning the Gentiles receiving the gift of the Holy Spirit. Everyone is welcome to join the session which will last for approximately one hour.
MAN OF FAITH William Hiley Bathurst was an Anglican clergyman and hymnist.He was born on August 28th 1796 in the village of Mangotsfield near Bristol. His extensive family included Benjamin Bathurst (1635-1704) who was an MP (Member of Parliament) and the cofferer of the household to Queen Ann.In this service he paid the wages of some servants and was a member of the Privy Council. His son, Benjamin Bathurst (1692-5) also an MP was married twice and had 36 children in total. On the death of his father, Benjamin (jr) inherited Lydney Park, a 17th-century country estate with a Roman temple ruin, in the Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire. Benjamin (jr) was uncle to MP Charles Bragge (1754-1804) who took the name of Bathurst on succeeding to his Uncle Benjamin’s estate, Lydney Park. Charles Bragge had 4 children the oldest was named Charles then there was William H Bathurst and 2 sisters. William was educated at Winchester and in 1818 he graduated from Oxford University. In 1820 his relative Henry, third Earl of Bathurst (1762-1834) presented him to the Rectory of Barwick-in-Elmet, a village near Leeds. Henry was an Anglican, an MP and friend of William Pitt the younger. He was also a remarkable politician who became a broker of deals among factions in parliament during the Napoleonic era. After 32 years in the rectory William resigned in 1852 because he was unable to reconcile his doctrinal views on baptismal and burial services in the Book of Common Prayer. For a few years he was the MP for Bristol and on the death of his brother Charles in 1863, William succeeded to Lydney Park where he stayed until his death in 1877.As William grew in faith through hearing the word and reading the Bible he fully recognised that “”Jesus is the author and finisher of our faith” (Hebrews 12:2) He wrote the hymn “O, for a faith that will not shrink, Though pressed by every foe, That will not tremble on the brink Of poverty or woe! That will not murmur nor complain Beneath the chastening rod: But in the hour of grief or pain, Will lean upon its God”. Bible references include “For whom the Lord loveth he chasteneth” (Hebrews 12:5-11) and “This is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith” (1 John 5:4) Jesus emphasised the power of faith that it can perform miracles and will enable the person to “fear not them which kill the body, but are not able to kill the soul” (Matthew 10:28) William also saw a world without faith and he described it in his hymn “Darkness long has veiled the nations, And a guilty world appears, Full of cruel habitations, Strife and hatred, groans and tears; Lord of mercy may we look for brighter years?” William then describes a faithful church in his hymn “Jesus, Thy church with longing eyes For thine expected coming waits: When will the promised Light arise”; in the next verse the hymn proclaims Jesus’s return in judgement, “Yes, Thou wilt speedily appear; The smitten earth already reels: And not far off we seem to hear The thunder of Thy chariot wheels”. A distinguished hymnwriter William was blessed with writing over 200 hymns of passion, integrity and majesty. He also wrote ‘Published Psalms and Hymns for Public and Private Use’ 1831 and, ‘The Roman Antiquities of Lydney Park’ which focuses on the temple and villa complex and was published posthumously in 1879.
RIDE AND STRIDE is held on Saturday morning September 13th and is an opportunity to explore some favourite historic churches with family or friends while raising funds towards the upkeep of churches in Sussex. Sponsorship forms for the walk and cycle ride are at the back of the church and all funds raised will be shared between St Thomas’s and Sussex Historic Churches Trust. At 2.30pm in the afternoon all are invited to enjoy tea and cakes in the church with Winchelsea resident Jonathan Murphy playing the piano.
WINCHELSEA BEACH First Wednesday Coffee Morning will take place on September 3rd from 10.30am to 12pm in the Community Hall. Coffee, tea, biscuits and cake are on sale at £1 per item and all are invited to bring friends and make new ones at this sociable event.