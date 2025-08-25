Winchelsea Village Voice

RYE FESTIVAL in Winchelsea

MAN OF FAITH William Hiley Bathurst was an Anglican clergyman and hymnist.He was born on August 28th 1796 in the village of Mangotsfield near Bristol. His extensive family included Benjamin Bathurst (1635-1704) who was an MP (Member of Parliament) and the cofferer of the household to Queen Ann.In this service he paid the wages of some servants and was a member of the Privy Council. His son, Benjamin Bathurst (1692-5) also an MP was married twice and had 36 children in total. On the death of his father, Benjamin (jr) inherited Lydney Park, a 17th-century country estate with a Roman temple ruin, in the Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire. Benjamin (jr) was uncle to MP Charles Bragge (1754-1804) who took the name of Bathurst on succeeding to his Uncle Benjamin’s estate, Lydney Park. Charles Bragge had 4 children the oldest was named Charles then there was William H Bathurst and 2 sisters. William was educated at Winchester and in 1818 he graduated from Oxford University. In 1820 his relative Henry, third Earl of Bathurst (1762-1834) presented him to the Rectory of Barwick-in-Elmet, a village near Leeds. Henry was an Anglican, an MP and friend of William Pitt the younger. He was also a remarkable politician who became a broker of deals among factions in parliament during the Napoleonic era. After 32 years in the rectory William resigned in 1852 because he was unable to reconcile his doctrinal views on baptismal and burial services in the Book of Common Prayer. For a few years he was the MP for Bristol and on the death of his brother Charles in 1863, William succeeded to Lydney Park where he stayed until his death in 1877.As William grew in faith through hearing the word and reading the Bible he fully recognised that “”Jesus is the author and finisher of our faith” (Hebrews 12:2) He wrote the hymn “O, for a faith that will not shrink, Though pressed by every foe, That will not tremble on the brink Of poverty or woe! That will not murmur nor complain Beneath the chastening rod: But in the hour of grief or pain, Will lean upon its God”. Bible references include “For whom the Lord loveth he chasteneth” (Hebrews 12:5-11) and “This is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith” (1 John 5:4) Jesus emphasised the power of faith that it can perform miracles and will enable the person to “fear not them which kill the body, but are not able to kill the soul” (Matthew 10:28) William also saw a world without faith and he described it in his hymn “Darkness long has veiled the nations, And a guilty world appears, Full of cruel habitations, Strife and hatred, groans and tears; Lord of mercy may we look for brighter years?” William then describes a faithful church in his hymn “Jesus, Thy church with longing eyes For thine expected coming waits: When will the promised Light arise”; in the next verse the hymn proclaims Jesus’s return in judgement, “Yes, Thou wilt speedily appear; The smitten earth already reels: And not far off we seem to hear The thunder of Thy chariot wheels”. A distinguished hymnwriter William was blessed with writing over 200 hymns of passion, integrity and majesty. He also wrote ‘Published Psalms and Hymns for Public and Private Use’ 1831 and, ‘The Roman Antiquities of Lydney Park’ which focuses on the temple and villa complex and was published posthumously in 1879.