Winchelsea Village Voice

Friday 5th September 25

CHURCH MARKET on Saturday September 6th from 10.30am to 12 noon in the church and all are invited to come along for coffee/tea and good company. On sale will be homemade and homegrown produce and proceeds are in aid of church funds. Lastmonth’s market raised the helpful sum of £309.40 and thanks to all who contributed with donations of plants and produce.

AFTERNOON AT THE OPERA is the next Winchelsea Arts concert taking place this Sunday September 7th at 4pm in St Thomas’s Church. The performance will be presented by Ava Dodd – soprano, Dawid Kimberg – baritone, Mark Dixon and Ashley Fripp – piano. English National Opera Artist Ava Dodd and member of the Royal Opera, Dawid Kimberg will perform solo and duet arias covering a variety of operatic repertoire, and they will be joined by pianists Ashley Fripp and Mark Nixon. Tickets are £25 each (under 18s free) and available online at winchelsea-arts.org.uk or at the door.

WEDNESDAY TALK in the New Hall on September 10th at 2.30pm. The Second Wednesday Society meets on the second Wednesday of each month and the next talk is given by David Dickson and is entitled: “Sit down, stop talking and listen!” This stern edict concerns children’s behaviour in schools from a fascinating perspective. Membership is £15 and visitors pay £5. A raffle will be held and there is a homemade afternoon tea at £2 per person.

RIDE AND STRIDE will take place in Sussex next Saturday September 13th. This is an opportunity to explore some favourite historic churches with family or friends while raising funds towards the upkeep of churches in Sussex.Sponsorship forms for walkers and cyclists are at the back of St Thomas’s Church. The funds raised will be shared between St Thomas’s and Sussex Historic Churches Trust.Beginning at 2.30pm in the afternoon all are invited to enjoy tea and cakes in the church and entertainment at the piano with Jonathan Murphy.

HARVEST FESTIVAL BARN DANCE with the amazing Catsfield Steamers will take place on Saturday September 27th at 6.30 for 7pm in the New Hall. This event is hosted by St Thomas’s Church and is a celebration of thanksgiving to God for the food provided by the autumn harvest. The tickets are £10 per person and can be purchased at The Little Shop Winchelsea and Suttons on Sea Road, Winchelsea Beach.Please note you will need to bring your own food and drinks to the dance. The proceeds from the event are in aid of Rye Food Bank and all are very welcome to attend.

ARCHAEOLOGICAL AND HISTORICAL SOCIETY WAAHS has a programme of talks arranged for the autumn for your diary. All the events will take place at the New Hall. On Saturday September 20th at 11am to 1pm the talk is by Blake Galloway.Then on Saturday October 4th at 10am to 11.30am there is a talk by David Staveley. The next talk is on Saturday November 29th at 2pm to 4pm. This is a joint WAAHS and Winchelsea Conservation Society talk by Anthony Bales. The last talk in the year is on Saturday December 6th at 11am to 1pm and is given by Stephen Gray. You can now join or renew your membership online at membermojo.co.uk/waahs