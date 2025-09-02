Winchelsea Village Voice

Friday 12th September 25

WESLEY’S CHAPEL will be open on Saturday September 13th from 10am to 5pm as part of the National Heritage celebrations. At 2pm the highlight of the day will be a concert coordinated by musicians Ken Hatch and Stephen Page. The concert will include a variety of performances of local talent, both musical and the spoken word. Saturday 13th is also the annual Sussex Historic Churches Trust Ride and Stride event.This is an opportunity to explore some favourite historic churches with family or friends while raising funds towards the upkeep of churches in Sussex. Heritage Open Days is known to be England’s Largest festival of history and culture. This annual event which runs from September 12th to 21st (2025) provides free access to many different historical buildings and activities across England and this year’s theme is architecture.

WINCHELSEA LITERARY SOCIETY is hosting a talk by Tomiwa Owolade titled: ‘James Baldwin: What it means to be an American’ on Friday September 19th at 7 for 7.30pm in the Lower Court Hall. Tomiwa Owolade is an assistant comment editor at the Telegraph. He has also written for many British publications, including the Times and the Observer and he is the author of the book This is Not America which was published in 2023. Tomiwa grew up in Nigeria and his book describes the Black British experience in Britain today. This event is free for members and non-members pay £5 admission.

WINCHELSEA BEACH St Richard’s Fellowship Lunch is held on the last Friday in the month and this will be on September 26th at 12.30 for 1pm in the Community Hall. Delicious homemade meals will be served and there is no set charge but donations for a local charity are invited. If you are planning to come along please phone 07927107678 as booking is essential.