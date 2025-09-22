Winchelsea Village Voice

HARVEST SUPPER

HARVEST SUPPER will be held in the New Hall at 7pm on Saturday September 27th.There will be a Barn Dance and music with the exciting Catsfield Steamers, and Stetsons and cowboy boots are welcome. Please note you will need to bring your own food and drinks. The tickets are £10 each from the Little Shop and Sutton’s Fish Shop and profits will be donated to Rye Food Bank.

BIRDWATCHING at Rye Harbour Nature reserve takes place on Tuesday September 30th at 9.30am to 1pm. The topic is “An Introduction to Waders” and this course is to enlighten you on wading birds such as the plover also known as the masked lapwing, the green legged, red legged and spotted shanks as well as the curlew and oystercatcher. These birds are recognised by their long legs which enable them to search for food in shallow waters, mud and wetland habitats.

WINCHELSEA ARTS CONCERT with the orchestral Outcry Ensemble and the Pegasus Chamber Choir will be held on Saturday October 4th at 7.30pm in St Thomas’s Church. The performance is directed by James Henshaw and is titled “East Meets West”. The wide repertoire of music includes Dyson: Hierusalem, Britten: Advance Democracy, and Part: Berliner Messe. The vibrant energy of Outcry Ensemble in cooperation with the skilled performance of Pegasus Choir promises an exciting and captivating experience. Tickets are £25 (free for under 18s) online at winchelsea-arts.org.uk and at the door.

GHOST STORIES are tops in Winchelsea following last year’s sell-out performance of The Fall of the House of Usher by Edgar Allan Poe. The next highly atmospheric theatre production is The Turn of the Screw by popular 19th century author Henry James. FOAM (Friends of the Ancient Monuments) have allocated the historic Court Hall for the production and the dates in November are Thursday 13th at 7pm, Friday 14th at 5pm and 7.30pm and Saturday 15th at 3pm and 7pm. Please visit the Little Shop for tickets.

IF YOU’RE INTERESTED in being involved in a Winchelsea production planned for April 21st to 25th 2026 please email or message Nigel Ashton at [email protected] or phone 07786 266260. The production is from Shakespeare’s tragic play Hamlet and is called “Hamlet in Winchelsea”. Local actors to play soldiers, members of court and silent roles are needed and this will be a chance to wear costumes from the Royal Shakespeare Company and be part of a thrilling enterprise. The cast will be led by professional actors: Carl Batchelor as Hamlet, Charlotte England as Ophelia and Sam Woodhams as Horatio. This specially commissioned version of the text reduces the play to its essence and runs about two hours. It’s most obscure classical and Jacobean references have been removed so it is fully accessible to a contemporary audience and promises to be an extraordinary performance.

ENGLISH SCIENTIST Michael Faraday was born on September 22nd 1791in Newington Butts which is now an area of the London Borough of Southwark. He died in 1867 in the suburb of Hampton in the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames. Faraday was a devout Christian who was brought up in the Sandemanian denomination which was a strict nonconformist sect that sought to follow the early church as described in the book of Acts. His faith and commitment to Jesus Christ influenced his life and scientific study. As a creationist he believed in a universe designed by the creator God and he ensured that his scientific work did not compromise his biblical principles. Faraday served as an elder in his church where he preached and studied the Bible. In 1821 he met his wife Sarah Barnard who was a member of the church. In his early life Faraday was the son of a blacksmith and grew up in poverty with a basic education. At the age of 14 he became an apprentice to a book binder from 1805-12 which gave him the opportunity to read many books. After attending lectures by Sir Humphry Davy who was a chemist and inventor Faraday wrote to Davy and in 1813 he obtained a position as a laboratory assistant at the Royal Institution which is an organisation for scientific education and research. This led to Faraday accompanying Davy on a tour of Europe from 1813 to 1815 where he mixed with prominent scientists and increased his knowledge. While researching for much of his time on chemistry he continued to be interested in electricity. In 1820 the Danish scientist Hans Oersted demonstrated that an electric current flowing through a wire produced a magnetic field around the wire. A year later Faraday added to Oersted’s work by showing that the current could be made to make a magnet move around the wire or alternatively make the wire move round the magnet. This electromagnetic cycle was the precursor of the electric motor. In 1821, the year of his marriage, Faraday was accepted as a member of the Royal Society where scientists exchanged ideas and discoveries.During his career in 1831 Faraday made discoveries in electromagnetic induction which is the initiation of an electric current from a magnetic field. He also invented the electric motor and the first electric generator, as well as establishing the laws of electrolysis which describes the relationship between electricity and chemical changes. Today he is considered the “Father of Electricity” as a result of his work on electromagnetism and electrolysis.

WINCHELSEA BEACH Autumn Dance & Fish & Chip Supper will be held on Saturday October 4th at 7.30pm in the Community Hall. All are invited to the Dance and the cost is £18 to include the Supper or £10 without the meal and please bring your own drinks. Tickets are available from Suttons fish shop on Sea Road or by phone on 07927 107 678. Dress for comfortable movement as Something Else the local 4 piece Rock n Roll Band will be providing the entertainment with great rockin 1950’s and 60’s music.