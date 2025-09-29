Winchelsea Village Voice

CHURCH MARKET

CHURCH MARKET the popular monthly social gathering takes place on Saturday October 4th at 10.30am to 12pm in the church. Coffee, tea and refreshments are available in the historic surroundings of St Thomas’s Church and all are invited. As usual there will be stalls selling homemade and homegrown produce and proceeds go towards maintaining the church structure.

HOLD THE DATE of Saturday October 4th for the New Hall Annual General Meeting and Trustees report. This is for members and users of Winchelsea’s New Hall. The meeting begins at 12noon in the New Hall where you will hear about activities that have taken place over the last 12 months and plans for 2026 which is the Hall’s centenary year.

TOWN MEETING for Winchelsea’s Community Shop will be held on Sunday October 5th at 5pm in the New Hall. Residents are summoned to come along and hear all the latest developments and the next steps, as the community takes on full ownership of the shop.

FOAM Cellar Tours with smugglers den

ANOTHER FASCINATING TALK at the Second Wednesday Society is titled “The Space Race: How the US beat the Russians to the Moon” by the speaker Guy Huntrods. The talk is on October 8th, the second Wednesday of the month, at 2.30pm in the New Hall. Membership is £15 and visitors pay £5. A raffle will be held and there is a homemade afternoon tea at £2 per person. Guy Huntrods lived in Washington DC during the late ‘60s when the Apollo programme was at its peak. He currently researches an era when the US and Russia contended against each other in promoting capitalism and communism.

HARVEST THANKSGIVING SERVICE at the Methodist Chapel on Saturday October 11th. The event begins at 10.30am for tea and coffee before the service at 11 and everybody is welcome to attend. Included in the service will be anecdotes and memories of harvest from the past together with some hymns and songs which may not be so familiar these days. The meeting is going to be led by Maggie Woods who is the Co-Chair of Methodist Women in Britain 2024/25.During the service there will be a collection taken in support of this year’s All We Can Harvest Appeal. A date for your diary is Saturday November 1st when there will be an All-Saints Day celebration. This will be a first for the Chapel since Methodists are generally not big on historic saints, so that should be very interesting too.

CHARITY QUIZ NIGHT at the New Inn on Sunday October 12th at 7pm. The cost is £20 per table and there is a maximum of 6 people per team. To make a booking please phone Paul at the New Inn on 01797 226252 or pop into the pub.The proceeds are in aid of Winchelsea Corporation and Museum to support projects. In order to be well-prepared for any questions that may arise the themes to focus upon are Crime & Punishment, Fictional Characters & Authors and General Knowledge.

TALES FROM THE COURT HALL is a 'journey through time' featuring a variety of mysterious and macabre tales that are believed to be mostly, if not all true, and set in a very atmospheric location. The event is being held over 2 nights, these being Friday 24th and Saturday 25th October in the Court Hall. Doors open at6.45pm and the first performance/readings will commence at 7.15pm to be finished no later than 9pm. Tickets are £15.00 per person, which includes a 'free' drink on arrival and there will be an interval with licensed bar (cash/card accepted). Note that this event is unsuitable for children. There are limited places so please book soon as tickets will be issued on a first come basis due to hall capacity. To book tickets please contact the mayor Peter Cosstick at [email protected] or phone 01797 229087. The proceeds from the event will go to Winchelsea Corporation registered charity.

TRAIN NEWS of rail closures this autumn. If you are travelling between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings and between Bexhill and Hastings you are advised to plan ahead as a major programme of improvement work takes place between Saturday October 25th and Sunday November 2nd. During this time engineers will be making upgrades to improve the safety and performance of the railway. This means there will be no train services between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings, and between Bexhill and Hastings throughout the closure. A replacement bus service will operate between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings, and between Bexhill and Hastings. A Southern shuttle train service will run between Ashford and Hastings. In addition to the nine-day closure, on the two weekends before which are Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th, and Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th October buses will also replace trains between Bexhill and Ashford International.

PROLIFIC POET Avis Marguerite Burgeson Christiansen was an American hymnwriter born on October 11th 1895 in Chicago, Illinois. Avis grew up in a Christian family and began writing poems in her childhood. In 1915 she joined the Moody Memorial Church where she remained for forty years. One Sunday morning while listening to a song in the church by the composer Harry Dixon Loes she was reminded by the Lord that the writing talent she had received belonged to Him and should be used for his glory. This led Avis to write two hymns and “That is Far Enough for Me” was the one which was set to music by Daniel Towner the music director for the Moody Bible Institute. The MBI is a private evangelical Christian Bible college in Chicago which was founded by the evangelist Dwight L. Moody in 1886. While undertaking secretarial studies Avis also attended evening school at the MBI. She met her husband Ernest Christiansen there who eventually became vice president of the MBI and in 1917 they married and had two daughters. Before her death In 1985, aged 89 years, Avis had written thousands of poems and many were turned into insightful gospel songs. Being modest in her achievements she sometimes used pen names such as Christian B. Anson and Constance B. Reid and many of her lyrics have been translated into different languages. Most of Avis’s hymns concern Jesus’s death and resurrection such as “Love found a way” and “Blessed Calvary”. Another example is “Blessed Redeemer” which was written in 1920 and the music was composed by Harry Dixon Loes. The lyrics are “Up Calvary’s mountain one dreadful morn Walked Christ, my Saviour, weary and worn; Facing for sinners death on the cross, That He might save them from endless loss”. The Bible states that sin entered the world through Adam bringing spiritual separation from God and physical death (Romans 5:12)Jesus (known as the second Adam) conquered death through his death on the cross and his subsequent resurrection.A Bible reference in Isaiah 53, reiterated in 1 Peter 2 states “He, Jesus was wounded for our transgressions and with his stripes we are healed”. The shedding of sacrificial blood signifies the severity and the cost of sin, as indicated in Romans 6:23 “the wages of sin is death”. Jesus’s sacrifice is understood as paying the penalty for sin which satisfied God’s justice and removed the sin barrier that separated humanity from God. Isaiah 25:8 and 1 Corinthians 15:54 state that “death is swallowed up in victory” and this victory is a gift of eternal life to all believers. Jesus’s atoning work as the perfect sacrifice was finalised at the cross and no further sacrifices are required. For Christian’s His death was an essential part of God’s plan, carried out with purpose and foretold in prophecy. Also written by Avis in 1920 is the hymn “What must I do?” the trembling jailor cried, When dazed by fear and wonder; “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ!” the apostle Paul replied, “And you shall be saved from sin.” This is referenced in the Acts of the Apostles 16, when Paul received the Macedonian Call. This was a divine vision which led Paul and Silas to preach the gospel in Macedonia (northern Greece). After casting out an evil spirit from a servant girl he and Silas were flogged and imprisoned when her owners realised their hope of making money was gone. At midnight the apostles prayed and sang hymns when suddenly there was an earthquake and the doors of the prison opened. The jailor thinking that the prisoners had fled was about to fall on his sword when Paul stopped him and told him they were all there. He then fell down trembling before Paul and Silas and asked, “what must I do to be saved?” and Paul told him to “believe on the Lord Jesus Christ”. The jailer then took them to his home where he gave them a meal and rejoiced, believing in God with all his house. Avis B Christiansen, in addition to her hymns, published two books of poetry which are ‘His Faithfulness’ (1949) and Avis Christiansen’s Most-Loved Poems’ (1962). She is considered a gifted author of enriching hymns and poems with a clear understanding of spiritual truths shown in the Bible.

WINCHELSEA BEACH First Wednesday Coffee Morning takes place on October 8th in the Community Hall from 10.30am to 12pm. This is an opportunity to relax with friends and acquaintances in the community and all are invited to the event. Entrance is free and coffee, tea, biscuits and cake are on sale at £1 per item.