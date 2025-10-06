Winchelsea Village Voice

PARISH COUNCIL MEETINGS

A TURNAROUND experienced by William Tidd Matson led to him leaving his old life and become a non-conformist minister. Matson was born on October 17th 1833 in West Hackney, London and was educated at St John’s College, Cambridge. He subsequently attended the 19th century Agricultural and Chemical College in Kennington, South London. There he studied the use of fertilisers to increase crop and livestock production under Professor Anthony Nesbit who was the founder and Principal of the College.Progressive in his views and with a sense of duty Matson became secretary of the European Freedom Committee in 1853 which was also known as The Central Democratic European Committee. This Committee was founded in London in 1850 by exiled revolutionaries from across Europe following the “Year of Revolutions” in 1848 Europe. These revolutions which ultimately failed were driven by economic hardship and political unrest. In consequence the aim of the exiled revolutionaries was to bring about a “United States of Europe” and promote ideas of freedom and social development. (This idea later became the council of Europe in 1949) The church in Matson’s time was also undergoing disruption from political involvement and theological divisions. In France, the catholic Archbishop of Paris was killed, while in Germany there were demands for limiting church independence.Despite the Protestant Reformation of 1517 the CofE (Church of England) began pursuing doctrines that were not conducive to the Bible. At this time of upheaval Matson was a member of the CofE before he went through a great spiritual change. The result of this turnaround, in which Matson repented of his false beliefs, was that he left the CofE and joined the Methodist movement founded by John Wesley and later became a Congregationalist which is rooted in Puritanism. Unlike the rich young ruler in Matthew 19:16-22 who walked away when Jesus told him to sell all his possessions and follow Him Matson gave up his career prospects to follow Jesus as a non-conformist pastor and hymnwriter. Matson was ordained in 1860 and held many pastorates in towns such as Havant, Gosport and Portsmouth. He later retired in 1897 and died in 1899. Matson’s hymns speak of his humility as a follower of Jesus Christ. In 1866 he wrote the hymn “Teach me, O Lord, Thy holy way, And give me an obedient mind; That in Thy service I may find My soul’s delight from day to day. Guide me, O Saviour, with Thy hand, And so control my thoughts and deeds, That I may tread the path which leads Right onward to the Blessed land.” A prominent Bible verse is Psalm 25:5 which states “Guide me in your truth and teach me, for you are God my Saviour and my hope is in you all day long”. Matson also wrote the hymn “Lord, I was blind: I could not see In Thy marred visage any grace; But now the beauty of Thy face In radiant vision dawns on me. Lord, thou has made the blind to see, The deaf to hear the dumb to speak, the dead to live; and lo I break The chains of my captivity.” These words are found in Matthew 11:5 where Jesus refers to His miracles: “The blind receive their sight, and the lame walk, the lepers are cleansed, and the deaf hear, the dead are raised up, and the poor have the gospel preached to them. Similarly Isaiah 35:5 prophesises “Then the eyes of the blind shall be opened, and the ears of the deaf unstopped”. This refers to Jesus Christ’s future return when there will be both physical and spiritual healing. In his lifetime Matson was a prolific writer of poems and hymns Amongst his poetical works are: ‘A Summer Evening Reverie, and Other poems’, 1857; ‘Sacred Lyrics’, 1870 and ‘The World Redeemed’, 1881. Matson is much remembered for his hymns and several are found in books such as ‘Congregational Church Hymnal’1887 and ‘The Baptist Hymnal’.These include the popular hymns: ‘God is in His temple’, ‘Father, of all, Whose wondrous power’ and ‘Glory, glory to God in the highest’.