Winchelsea Village Voice

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

EARS TO HEAR was the basic ingredient for the Harvest Thanksgiving Service at Wesley’s Chapel last Saturday. The meeting was led by Maggie Woods the Co-Chair of Methodist Women in Britain 2024/25 which is located at the Stamford Methodist Church in Lincolnshire. Included in the service were songs, anecdotes and memories of harvest given by members of the congregation. Maggie spoke about her visit to Rwanda which she described as a vibrant and fertile country that is almost self-sufficient in its homegrown produce.Streets were litter-free and the combination of employment and community spirit in the population was encouraging to see. The first reading was a command from God to the Israelites: “’When you reap the harvest of your land, do not reap to the very edges of your field or gather the gleanings (leftover grain) of your harvest. Leave them for the poor and for the foreigner residing among you. I am the LORD your God.’” (Leviticus 23:22) This highlights a divine principle that ensures that vulnerable members of society are able to support themselves. The singing included the well-known hymn “Now the green blade riseth, from the buried grain, wheat that in dark earth many days has lain; Love lives again, that with the dead has been: love is come again like wheat that springeth green”. The hymn was by John Macleod Campbell Crum who was born on October 12th 1872 in Cheshire. An Oxford graduate he became an Anglican minister in 1900 and rector of Farnham, Surrey from 1913-28 where he died in 1858. The hymn refers to Jesus’s death, as stated in Matthew 27:59-60, He was laid in a tomb hewn out of rock and a great stone was rolled over the door.Also His resurrection, as in Acts 4:10 the apostle Peter filled with the Holy Spirit spoke to the people of Israel: “that by the name of Jesus Christ whom you crucified, whom God raised from the dead, even by him does this man stand here before you whole” The man Peter refers to is the lame man whom Peter healed through the power of the risen Jesus Christ. The next hymn was “God is good” with its last verse: “For all Thy gifts we bless Thee, Lord, But chiefly for our heavenly food; Thy pardoning grace, Thy quickening word, These prompt our song that God is good”. The hymn was written by John Hampden Gurney who was born in London on August 15th 1802 and died in 1862. He was a Cambridge graduate and became Rector of St. Mary’s, Marylebone. A scripture of God’s goodness is in Luke 9:1-6 “He called his twelve disciples together, and gave them power and authority over all devils, and to cure diseases. And He sent them to preach the kingdom of God, and to heal the sick”. The popular harvest hymn “Come ye thankful people come”, was written by writer and poet Henry Alford who was born in London on October 7th 1810 and died in 1871. He graduated from Cambridge in 1827 and following in family tradition became a clergyman in the Anglican church. The second verse of Alford’s hymn is: “All the world is God’s own field, fruit as praise to God we yield; wheat and tares together sown are to joy or sorrow grown; first the blade and then the ear, then the full corn shall appear; Lord of harvest, grant that we wholesome grain and pure may be”. The Parable of the Weeds (Tares) is a teaching by Jesus (ref: Matthew 13:24-43) about a farmer (Jesus) who sows good seed (believers) in his field (the world) but an enemy (the devil) sows weeds among the wheat. The servants are told to let both grow together until the harvest (end of the age) when angels will separate the weeds (the wicked) to be burned and the wheat (the righteous) to be gathered into God’s kingdom. “Then shall the righteous shine forth as the sun in the kingdom of their father. Who hath ears to hear, let him hear” (Matthew 13:43) The parable shows that good and evil will live alongside each other in the world and in the church. To root out evil prematurely could harm the righteous. Only God can fully separate the righteous from the wicked which He will do at the end of time when He will judge them. The joyful hymn “Bringing in the Sheaves” was also sung. It was written by Ernest Jennings Ford a country gospel singer who was born in America on October 17th 1919 and died in 1991.The hymn proclaims: “Sowing in the morning, sowing seeds of kindness, sowing in the noontide and the dewy eve; waiting for the harvest and the time of reaping – we shall come rejoicing bringing in the sheaves”. The sheaves represent the saved people who have been brought to faith in Jesus Christ through evangelism. “Bringing in the sheaves” is a metaphor for the reaping and the harvest of souls where the work of sowing the seeds leads to the joyful gathering of believers when their lives are over. As stated in Psalm 126:6 “He who goes out weeping, bearing the seed for sowing, shall come home with shouts of joy, bringing his sheaves with him”. After the service donations were given in support of this year’s ‘All We Can Harvest Appeal’ which is an international development movement, rooted in the Christian faith.