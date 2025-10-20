Winchelsea Village Voice

TALES FROM THE COURT HALL

CLOCKS GO BACK one hour this Saturday after midnight as the UK says goodbye to British Summer Time and the summer it represents. The next six months sees the return of Greenwich Meantime with its wintry dark mornings, shorter days and sad lack of sunshine. Although spring seems to come earlier each year the cycle continues and the return of BST is on March 29th 2026. In this digital age few clocks need to be adjusted as this is done automatically while the extra hour in bed on the Sunday morning has no technological advantage. Please come as usual to the Sunday church services on October 26th at the same time, but one hour earlier as the services begin at 9.30am in Icklesham Church and 11am in Winchelsea.

DEFENDER OF THE FAITH was King Alfred the Great the first king of England. He was born at Wantage, Berkshire in 848AD and died on October 26th 899 aged 51. Alfred was the fifth son of Aethelwulf, king of the West Saxons. Before Alfred’s reign Christianity arrived in Britain during the Roman period of the 2nd and 3rd centuries AD after Emperor Constantine made it legal. The Roman occupation in Britain was partly motivated by plunder. Britain was rich in tin, iron, gold and silver and its fertile land was a source of food. In 410AD the Roman military withdrew from Britain as it was facing threats elsewhere and this ended the occupation. The mission of Augustine of Canterbury in the 6th century firmly established Christianity in Britain. Augustine was sent from Rome to bring Christianity to the Anglo-Saxons and he later became the first Archbishop of Canterbury. Alfred the Great was an Anglo-Saxon (Germanic) king and his main role was in defending and fortifying the Christian faith which had been put into disarray by the Viking (Scandinavian) invasions. A devout Christian Alfred set about rebuilding churches and monasteries and endorsing religious law and education. This involved translating religious texts from Latin into Old English to make them accessible to the people and instituting laws founded on Christian principles. Alfred’s legal code included the Ten Commandments and the Golden Rule which is “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” (Matthew 7:12 and Luke 6:31) The laws were designed to establish justice and protect the vulnerable. He also maintained the Church by granting it exemption from tax and included the clergy in his group of advisers. Alfred’s approach laid the groundwork for an integrated English monarchy and helped to unify the disparate Anglo-Saxon kingdoms by forming a shared Christian culture and legal framework. He also worked towards spreading the Christian gospel to the pagan Vikings. Alfred was a resourceful fighter and he believed it was by divine will that he secured the victory at the Battle of Edington, Wiltshire in 878AD. This conflict was against the Great Heathen Army of Vikings led by the Danish warlord Guthrum. After the battle Alfred became the godfather to Guthrum with whom he shared the gospel which led to Guthrum’s conversion to Christianity. A wise and just ruler King Alfred was significant in establishing Great Britain as a Christian nation and his title “the Great” confirms his legacy.