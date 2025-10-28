Winchelsea Village Voice

CHURCH MARKET

CHURCH MARKET is this Saturday November 1st at 10.30am to 12.30pm in St Thomas’s Church. All are invited to come and enjoy good company over coffee and tea in the town’s most popular historical monument. As usual homemade and homegrown produce, and possibly a lone pumpkin looking for a home will be on sale. The proceeds are in aid of the upkeep of the church.

WESLEY CHAPEL’S next event is on Saturday November 1st when there will be an All Saints Day service to include inspiring stories of saints throughout the ages. Doors open at the Methodist Chapel on Rectory Lane at 10.30am for tea and cakes followed by the service at 11am. The meeting invites all and will be led by Rev Carol Cockcroft , who is a Team Vicar at St Michael's and All Angels Parish Church in Bexhill, but who also happens to be the new neighbour in the house next door to the Chapel. All Saints Day also known as All Hallows’ Day is a Christian celebration to honour all the saints of the Church. This fits well with Rev Cockcroft’s scheduled talk on Dietrich Bonhoeffer who is recognised as a martyr and saint by many Christian denominations for his courage and sacrifice against the Nazi regime.

BIBLE STUDY meeting will take place on Thursday November 6th at 6pm in the New Inn.The study continues in the book of Acts concerning the Apostle Paul’s second missionary journey and will be looking at chapters 15 and 16 where Peter announces that both Jew and Gentile are saved through the grace of the LORD Jesus Christ. The session is open to all and will last about one hour.

Community Matters

SINISTER NIGHT IN THE COURT HALL last Saturday. During the candle-lit event an eerie act of hypnotism by mayor Peter on the performer Mike appeared to be effective. Peter waved his hands before Mike in abracadabra bravura saying “you will not speak or walk” as the audience watched intently. Mike stood frozen and speechless like a botched selfie before it is hastily deleted. It appeared Peter had succeeded in hypnotising Mike as he claimed as much to the audience. All too soon it was over as Mike uttered the brazen words “Oh no you haven’t”. In that moment the hypnotic trance was broken with Peter defeated at having failed to bring Mike under his control. Tales from the Court Hall, that bleak and callous prison whose stone walls threatened death lorded it over the humble town of Winchelsea. This was a sorry town in the 18th century with its decaying timber shacks that housed many cowering miscreants. Their crimes were recorded in a hefty book that was kept in the court room above the jail where the magistrates passed sentence. To escape the magistrate’s condemning hammer it was believed that some offenders who were guilty of crimes which were typically murder, theft and stagecoach robbery would find temporary refuge in the church.There they would hope to be given the choice of facing trial or being transported to one of the colonies. However, judgement was harsh and prisoners continued to be tried in the Court Hall and if found more guilty than innocent were promptly executed by hanging at Lewes assizes.

MIDDLE AGES is the theme of a talk arranged by the Conservation Society (WCS) and the Archaeological & Historical Society (WAAHS) to take place on Saturday November 29th at 2pm in the New Hall on Rectory Lane. The talk is given by Professor Anthony Bale and is titled: “The Medieval English Traveller from Winchelsea to Beyond”. Professor Bale teaches Medieval & Renaissance English Literature at Cambridge University and he is the author of “A Travel Guide to the Middle Ages: The World Through Medieval Eyes”. This event is £5 entry or free to members or you can apply for membership.

OVERCOMERS in the face of opposition were the Spafford family. Horatio Gates Spafford was born in New York on October 20th 1828 and died of malaria in Jerusalem in 1888. He was an American lawyer, businessman and Presbyterian church elder. Spafford and his wife Anna were leaders in Chicago’s religious community when the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 set ablaze the city which was built mostly of wood and destroyed Horatio’s property investments. The fire started on October 8th and the cause is unknown but it burned for 36 hours and left 100,000 homeless. Spafford’s faith continued to be tested when two years later the couple’s four much-loved daughters aged 11, 9, 5 and 2 respectively were drowned after their ship tragically sank during a voyage to England.They had planned to see their friend the evangelist D. L. Moody preaching there in the autumn. Spafford stayed behind due to business while Anna and the children set sail aboard the Ville du Havre which was a French iron steamship. As the ship crossed the Atlantic it collided with the British three-masted iron clipper ship called Loch Earn and sank in 12 minutes with the loss of 226 lives.There were only 87 survivors which included Anna who was found unconscious floating on a wooden plank. She was rescued and arrived in Cardiff, South Wales where she sent a telegram to her husband with the words “Saved alone.What shall I do?” Spafford left for England immediately to bring his wife home.As he crossed the Atlantic the captain of the ship indicated to Spafford the area where the ship went down and his daughters died. He was grief-stricken and turned to the LORD in prayer. Stafford then returned to his cabin and wrote the hymn “It is well with my soul” which begins: “When peace like a river attendeth my way, when sorrows like sea billows roll: whatever my lot, thou hast taught me to say, “It is well, it is well with my soul.” The music was later added by popular composer Philip Bliss. A reassuring Bible verse linked to the hymn is Isaiah 40:29 “He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak”. Like the long-suffering Job in the Bible Spafford’s faith in God remained intact. He knew his daughters were safe with the Saviour Jesus Christ. Although Anna was in despair she was committed to the LORD and affirmed that a soft voice spoke to her saying she was saved for a purpose. Soon after this tragedy Anna had three more children but their only son Horatio died of scarlet fever at the age of four. The two daughters were Bertha, born in 1878 and Grace in 1881. Spafford left the church he had helped to establish, partly due to disagreements. He began to consider his life and their loss. At the start he’d had everything a person could want including an emptiness of meaning to his life which had been unchallenged and unfelt. Jesus Christ had suffered on the cross for a reason and being strengthened by the scriptures as in Hebrews 6:19 “We have this hope as an anchor for the soul, firm and secure” Spafford felt drawn to serving God in Jerusalem. In 1881 after the birth of Grace his family and their closest friends, a group of 16, embarked on a journey to Jerusalem to find healing and renewed purpose after their sorrow. The group, known as “The Overcomers”, established a Christian community called the American Colony. They lived in the Old City and focused on charitable work, helping the local poor, Jewish, Arab and Bedouin communities. They did not preach but first concentrated on building friendships with their neighbours.After Spafford’s death the American Colony continued to develop with the help of Swedish members. Spafford’s daughter Bertha became a key figure in continuing the Colony’s mission. She founded the Anna Spafford Children’s Home which is based in East Jerusalem and provides social and educational support to children and families in Jerusalem. In the 1940s the American Colony ceased to exist as a religious community but in the 1950s this became the American Colony Hotel where members of all communities still meet today.

WINCHELSEA BEACH first Wednesday Coffee Morning is on Wednesday November 5th at 10.30 for 12pm in the Community Hall. Coffee, tea and a variety of cakes and biscuits are on sale at £1 per item and entrance is free. This monthly social gathering welcomes all.