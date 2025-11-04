Winchelsea Village Voice

Community Matters

WINCHELSEA FILM SOCIETY

WINCHELSEA FILM SOCIETY presents Little Voice on Saturday, November 8 at 6.30pm for 7.30pm screening. Admission to the film is free so come early for refreshments and the Pay Bar. The 1998 musical comedy is set in Northern England and the celebrity cast includes Jane Horrocks, Michael Caine, Jim Broadbent Brenda Blethyn and Ewan McGregor.

MYTHS AND MYSTERIES of Winchelsea Corporation will be revealed on Saturday, November 8 between 11am and 12pm in the Court Hall. The host of this very informal ‘pop in and see me’ event is the mayor Peter Cosstick and he will be divulging to all why the Corporation exists and what they do.

The new mayor is not due to take up office until Easter Monday April 6th 2026 when Peter steps down after two years in office. Although the identity of the new mayor is usually a well-kept secret for as long as possible Peter has disclosed his name which is Revd David Page. The unanimous decision was reached following a recent meeting of the Corporation and it is well-deserved since David is an active, hard-working member of the community.

David was Mayor of Winchelsea between 2020 and 2022 but this was during Covid and so he didn’t get the full opportunity of serving as mayor. 2026 is a special year for the town as Speakership of the Cinque Ports Confederation will be transferred to Winchelsea on May 21st, and David will become Speaker on this date. The post of Speaker is held for one year and comes to Winchelsea every seven years.

REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY is this Sunday, November 9 and you are invited to meet at 10.55am by the War Memorial at St Thomas’s Church. The 2 minutes silence begins at 11am in remembrance of all those in the armed forces who gave their lives for the freedom of Great Britain in both World Wars and recent conflicts. Mayor Peter Cosstick will then lead a wreath laying ceremony and others who wish to lay wreaths are welcome to do so.

Following the laying of wreaths, there will be a non-denominational Service of Remembrance in the Church and donations made at that service will go to the Royal British Legion (RBL) Poppy Appeal. Armistice Day is on Tuesday, November 11 and this will be commemorated by a short Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial at 11am. The RBL Poppy Appeal 2025 runs to Tuesday November 11th and donation tins for poppies will be available in Winchelsea and Winchelsea Beach at the Little Shop, The New Inn, Winchelsea Lodge, The Farm Kitchen, the Co-op, Sutton’s Shop and The Ship Inn.

CHARITY PUB QUIZ in aid of the RBL will take place on Sunday, November 9 at 6.30pm for 7pm in the New Inn.The format is as for other similar events, namely tables of 6 per team and an entry fee of £20 per table, booked and paid beforehand at the New Inn. It seems that some of last year’s questions were too easy so beware, organiser Jerry Moss will be adjusting things this year!

GLASGOW BOYS is set to capture the imagination at the Second Wednesday’s next talk on November 12 at 2.30pm in the New Hall. Winchelsea’s own Glasgow Boy Bill Doherty will be telling members and guests about “The Art of the Glasgow Boys”.

The talk concerns a group of Scottish artists in the late 19th century who rebelled against traditional, academic art by focusing on contemporary rural life. Their work represented the beginnings of modernism in Scottish painting. As usual the cost to non-members is £5 entrance and the homemade tea following the talk is £2 per person.

GARDENERS QUESTION TIME with the Garden Society is held on Thursday, November 20 at 5pm in the Court Hall. Before the event please email your question to [email protected] and questions will be answered before 7pm on the day by the panel which involves John Dunk, Marc Fulljames and Howard Norton.Entry is £5 plus a glass of wine and ideas for questions are: “How often should I water my plant?” “Is it a thug?” and “Why isn’t it thriving?”

WINCHELSEA CHRISTMAS FAIR! Yes it’s that time of the year when shopping is a serious affair for those special Christmas gifts. The New Hall will be beautifully decorated and on sale will be creative work by local artisans and artists. The stalls include jewellery, toys, ceramics, Sculpture, art prints, cards, cashmere, bags, Christmas decorations, wine, mince pies and more. There will also be a Grand Raffle, tombola and refreshments and do visit the Garden Society’s stall which will be selling planted up bulbs.

Winchelsea’s Fair invites all and takes place on Saturday, November 15 at 10.30am to 3pm in the New Hall with entry at £1 and under 16s free.

SOUND TEACHER through changing times was Richard Baxter an English Nonconformist preacher, theologian and hymnwriter, born on November 12, 1615 in Rowton, Shropshire who died in London in 1691 aged 76.

For his consistency and application to the Christian Gospel he has been described as “the chief of English Protestant Schoolmen”. Baxter’s background was poor and he would scrump from local orchards and gamble his few coins. At the age of 23 he matured and worked in Dudley, West Midlands as a schoolteacher and clergyman at St Thomas Church. He then moved to Bridgnorth, Shropshire in 1639 where he became curate at St Leonard’s Church. During the English Civil War (1642-51) the church was used by Oliver Cromwell’s troops as an ammunition store until a cannon shot caused it to explode and set fire to the town.

The church was later repaired and Baxter’s cottage can be seen today opposite the church.Baxter moved to Kidderminster in Worcestershire at the outset of the Civil War and stayed there for twenty years as preacher at St Mary’s Church.

The Vicar of St Mary’s arranged to give £60 a year out of his income of £200, to a preacher that was chosen by certain trustees. At the time a group of dissatisfied church members were hungry for sound teaching of the Christian Gospel which they were not getting from the sporadic preaching of their Vicar. Baxter was invited to deliver a sermon before the congregation and was unanimously selected as the minister of St Mary’s. He preached with conviction and many lives were touched.

As a result new galleries were installed in the church for the crowds who attended. In Baxter’s time Kidderminster was a small town notorious for drunkenness and immorality of its inhabitants. Within 14 years, during which Baxter had visited every home, there were great changes as people heard about the Saviour Jesus Christ.They then repented of their sins, worshipped God and called on His name. During his time in Kidderminster the Civil War was in progress which led to the cavalry commander and Puritan Oliver Cromwell coming to power (1653-58) and England transforming to a republic.

For a time Baxter served as chaplain to one of the regiments of Cromwell’s New Model Army which was a disciplined and successful fighting force. After Cromwell’s death the Catholic King Charles II was restored to the throne (1660-85) and new rules governing the Church of England were imposed. The Act of Uniformity 1662 was seen by Puritans as restricting the Gospel and leading to a return to Catholicism which escalated tensions between Puritans and the CofE. Following this Act Baxter refused an appointment as Bishop of Hereford and was dismissed from the CofE. After preaching his last sermon in Kidderminster Baxter’s last thirty years of his life were spent in London.

He authored several books which include ‘The Reformed Pastor’ and ‘A Call to the Unconverted’ and he preached diligently. He also wrote many hymns including the uplifting “Ye holy angels bright, Who stand before God’s throne And dwell in glorious light, Praise ye the Lord each one. Asist our song, or else the theme, Too high doth seem for mortal tongue”. When the Catholic King James II came to the throne (1685-88) after the death of his older brother Charles II, Baxter was persecuted for his teachings. He was put on trial before Judge Jeffreys (1645-89) who was infamous for his numerous executions.

By comparison Baxter’s sentence was light being called a rogue by Jeffreys then fined and sent to prison. Before his death Baxter lived to see the “Glorious Revolution” in 1690. This concerned the deposition of King James II who fled to France after his defeat at the Battle of the Boyne in Northern Ireland, followed by the Dutch Protestant King William III with his wife Queen Mary II (his cousin and James’s daughter) acceding to the throne of England and Scotland. Baxter experienced many significant changes in his lifetime while remaining true to the Gospel as one “refined by silver and tested like gold” (Zechariah 13:9)

CHRISTMAS WINDOWS this long standing tradition for Winchelsea to illuminate its windows will continue for 2025. Last year there were 30 properties with some wonderfully decorated window displays which were enjoyed by both residents and visitors.

This year it is hoped there will be even more participants and for details please email [email protected] This year’s theme is Christmas Carols and songs, Christmas films or pantomimes. A date for your diary is the planned ‘switch on’ day which is Saturday, December 13 from 4.30pm to 8.30pm and every evening up to and including December 31.

All proceeds from the sale of this year’s map will be donated to Demelza Children’s Charity.