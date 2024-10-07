Winchelsea Village Voice October 11

WINCHELSEA CONSERVATION SOCIETY will be meeting for a talk on Modern Agriculture by Emeritus Professor of Agricultural Economics Allan Buckwell. This event will take place on Saturday October 12th at 10am in the Lower Court Hall. Professor Buckwell will be addressing the question “How securely and well-fed are we really?” and he will be considering the six core principles of Regenerative Agriculture which include crop diversity and integrating livestock under the New Common Agricultural Policy. Admission is free to WCS members or £5 to non-members.

PASTOR, POET AND HYMN WRITER Johann Heermann was born on October 11th 1585 in Rudna, Poland. Heermann’s parents were poor and he was the only surviving child of five children. When Heermann who was weak became ill his mother vowed that if he recovered she would direct him to becoming a pastor. Heermann was healed and she kept her promise. He studied Latin and was celebrated as a Latin poet. At the age of 17 in 1602 he received theological training and studied under a remarkable preacher in Poland who focused on the gospel and helped his congregation to discover Jesus Christ in all the scriptures. Heermann completed his studies and his written works were recognised by the Emperor Rudolf II the Holy Roman Emperor and King of Hungary who named him the Latin poet laureate in 1608. Heermann published his first poems in Latin in 1609 and also wrote poems in German. During this time he was teaching at a university but in 1607 he had to stop due to an eye infection. He became a minister in the Lutheran Church in Koeben, Germany in 1611 but could no longer continue after contracting a throat infection in 1634 and medical problems caused him to retire in 1638. He continued to write sermons which were read out by his assistants. A great deal of his ministry occurred in the Thirty Years’ War of 1618-48 which took place in central Europe between Catholics and Lutheran Protestants as well as the Spanish and Austrian Hapsburgs versus the French House of Bourbon. Around the same time in 1613 Koeben suffered from famines, diseases and fire and in 1631 the plague killed half of its population. It was also plundered four times between 1629-34 which led to Heermann losing much of his property. There were times when Heermann had to flee for his life in the war and was almost killed by the sword and bullets flying overhead. He suffered much from these calamities and his wife died childless. However he wrote many poems and hymns of encouragement in those disturbing times. These include “O God, my faithful God” and “Ah, holy Jesus, how has thou offended”. The latter continues with: “Who was the guilty? Who brought this upon thee? Alas, my treason, Jesus, hath undone thee! ‘Twas I, Lord Jesus, I it was denied thee; I crucified thee. Lo, the Good Shepherd for the sheep is offered; the slave hath sinned, and the Son hath suffered. For our atonement, while we nothing heeded, God interceded.” Heermann is also considered the most significant choral text writer between the German theologians and hymn writers Martin Luther and Paul Gerhardt. In February 1647 he died in Poland aged 61 years.