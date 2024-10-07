Winchelsea Village Voice October 11
FUTURE MEETINGS for Icklesham Parish Council begin on Monday October 14th at 6.15pm with a Planning Meeting followed by the Allotment Committee Meeting at Winchelsea Court Hall. On Monday October 28th at 6.15pm there will be a Planning Meeting followed by a Full Council Meeting and Budget Meeting at Rye Harbour Hall. The Agendas are published on the Parish Council’s website and noticeboards the week before the meetings.
KILTS, KITSCH AND THE KAILYARD Scotland’s Literature? is the intriguing title of the Literary Society’s next talk given by local resident Bill Doherty. The talk will be held in the Lower Court Hall Winchelsea on Friday October 18th at 7 for 7.30pm. It’s free to members and non-members pay £5 admission.
AN OUTING to the Royal Botanic Gardens Kew has been arranged by the Garden Society for Wednesday November 6th. The coach departs from Winchelsea at 9am and returns around 5.30pm. Members pay £30 which includes travel and entry to the gardens. This will need to be booked soon by paying Judith Payne or for further details please contact Shirley Meyer on [email protected]
PASTOR, POET AND HYMN WRITER Johann Heermann was born on October 11th 1585 in Rudna, Poland. Heermann’s parents were poor and he was the only surviving child of five children. When Heermann who was weak became ill his mother vowed that if he recovered she would direct him to becoming a pastor. Heermann was healed and she kept her promise. He studied Latin and was celebrated as a Latin poet. At the age of 17 in 1602 he received theological training and studied under a remarkable preacher in Poland who focused on the gospel and helped his congregation to discover Jesus Christ in all the scriptures. Heermann completed his studies and his written works were recognised by the Emperor Rudolf II the Holy Roman Emperor and King of Hungary who named him the Latin poet laureate in 1608. Heermann published his first poems in Latin in 1609 and also wrote poems in German. During this time he was teaching at a university but in 1607 he had to stop due to an eye infection. He became a minister in the Lutheran Church in Koeben, Germany in 1611 but could no longer continue after contracting a throat infection in 1634 and medical problems caused him to retire in 1638. He continued to write sermons which were read out by his assistants. A great deal of his ministry occurred in the Thirty Years’ War of 1618-48 which took place in central Europe between Catholics and Lutheran Protestants as well as the Spanish and Austrian Hapsburgs versus the French House of Bourbon. Around the same time in 1613 Koeben suffered from famines, diseases and fire and in 1631 the plague killed half of its population. It was also plundered four times between 1629-34 which led to Heermann losing much of his property. There were times when Heermann had to flee for his life in the war and was almost killed by the sword and bullets flying overhead. He suffered much from these calamities and his wife died childless. However he wrote many poems and hymns of encouragement in those disturbing times. These include “O God, my faithful God” and “Ah, holy Jesus, how has thou offended”. The latter continues with: “Who was the guilty? Who brought this upon thee? Alas, my treason, Jesus, hath undone thee! ‘Twas I, Lord Jesus, I it was denied thee; I crucified thee. Lo, the Good Shepherd for the sheep is offered; the slave hath sinned, and the Son hath suffered. For our atonement, while we nothing heeded, God interceded.” Heermann is also considered the most significant choral text writer between the German theologians and hymn writers Martin Luther and Paul Gerhardt. In February 1647 he died in Poland aged 61 years.
WINCHELSEA BEACH Autumn Dance will take place on Saturday October 19th at 7.30pm to 10.30pm in the Community Hall on Sea Road. Tickets are £20 each available from Mary by ringing 07927 107678. A Fish and Chip Supper will be served and please bring your own drinks and glasses. Live music will be provided by Something Else which is a 4 piece Rock n Roll Band playing all the great music from the 1950's and 60's with a modern rockin sensation.
