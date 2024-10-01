Winchelsea Village Voice October 18

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

THIS EVENING Friday October 18th the Literary Society is meeting in the Court Hall at 7 for 7.30pm for a talk given by Winchelsea resident Bill Doherty. The title of the talk is the fascinating: “KILTS, KITSCH AND THE KAILYARD Scotland’s Literature?” It’s free to members and for non-members the cost is £5.

WINCHELSEA FILM NIGHT presents Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 romantic Jukebox musical Moulin Rouge. The film is set in Moulin Rouge Paris and stars Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor and Jim Broadbent. Film Night will take place on Saturday October 19th at 6.30 for 7.30pm screening in the New Hall. As usual entry is free. There will be refreshments and a Pay Bar and all are invited to come early for a social drink or two.

NATIONAL TRUST will be hosting a talk at the New Hall on Wednesday October 23rd at 2pm to 4pm. The talk is called ‘Winchelsea Landscape Revival Project’ and the NT will be sharing progress on their nature recovery project. Everyone is invited to come and hear more about the project.

WINCHELSEA BEACH Fellowship Lunch will be held on Friday October 25th at 12.30 for 1pm in the Community Hall on Sea Road. The lunches consist of a selection of homemade dishes and there will be a request for donations to a local charity. All are welcome to these free lunches and if you intend to come please phone 07927 107678 so that caterers have an idea of numbers of those attending.