Windmill Cinema set to re-open on July 1

The Windmill Cinema which has been closed since the Harvester fire last August is set to re-open on Monday, July 1.

The Windmill Cinema will finally be re-opening with the first film performance since the Harvester fire last August.

The cinema is re-opening with Wicked Little Letters, the scandalously funny true story set in Littlehampton and filmed in Arundel & Worthing and the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black the following week.

Kevin Orman said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome Littlehampton Mayor Councillor Sean Lee who will officially re-open the cinema.”

Marilu Orman in front of the Re-Opening Windmill Cinema.

Marilu Orman said: “It’s great to finally be back up and running again and to be able to welcome our customers and our fantastic team of volunteers back to the Windmill.

Kevin Orman added: “As well as regular screenings we have a special free screening for Firefighters and their families of the film ‘IF – imaginary friends’ on Sunday 7-July at 11am. We are hugely grateful to the fire service for saving the building and this is just a small way of saying thank you”

“The free screening is also open to other ‘Blue Light’ services such as Police and Ambulance services.