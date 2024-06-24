Windmill Cinema set to re-open on July 1
The Windmill Cinema will finally be re-opening with the first film performance since the Harvester fire last August.
The cinema is re-opening with Wicked Little Letters, the scandalously funny true story set in Littlehampton and filmed in Arundel & Worthing and the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black the following week.
Kevin Orman said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome Littlehampton Mayor Councillor Sean Lee who will officially re-open the cinema.”
Marilu Orman said: “It’s great to finally be back up and running again and to be able to welcome our customers and our fantastic team of volunteers back to the Windmill.
Kevin Orman added: “As well as regular screenings we have a special free screening for Firefighters and their families of the film ‘IF – imaginary friends’ on Sunday 7-July at 11am. We are hugely grateful to the fire service for saving the building and this is just a small way of saying thank you”
“The free screening is also open to other ‘Blue Light’ services such as Police and Ambulance services.
Further details of screenings are available at www.WindmillCinema.co.uk and you can reach us via email at [email protected]
