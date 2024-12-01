Winkle Club lights up The Old Town with a stunning festive Christmas tree

Hastings Winkle Club, the Old Town-based Charity, has been providing a Christmas Tree on Winkle Island for many years now. This Christmas, however, heralds a very special anniversary for the club.

Christmas has always been significant for the Hastings Winkle Club as it all began in 1900 with the simple aim of raising enough money to give children from the Old Town a Christmas Party,' said Club President Richard Stevens.

2025 will mark 125 years of fundraising for local good causes. Not just for the Old Town but throughout Hastings as a whole.

The magnificent Christmas Tree complete with lighting and decorations stands as testament to the generosity of Winkle Club members.

Winkle Club's 125th Anniversary Christmas Tree on Winkle Island.

Club chairman, Christian Burton said: "It took considerable effort not only to select, fell and load the tree but then to transport it to Winkle Island where it is now secured.

"The club hopes that this mighty symbol 0f the Festive Season and our 125th anniversary will be appreciated by both residents and visitors alike. We wish them all a Happy and Peaceful Christmastide."