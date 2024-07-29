Winkle club summer programme off to a great start

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This summer's programme of events got off to a great start with our Donations Evening in June.

Some 26 different organisations from our local area came together to receive a donation from our historic Club.

A representative from each was invited to give a brief account of how the donation would be used and it was heartwarming to hear just how much voluntary work goes on within our town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Winkle Club gives annual donations to approved local good causes and then responds to various requests and appeals throughout the year.

Tell us your club news.

On July 20 our Chairman, Christian Burton plus additional riders completed a sponsored cycle ride from Brighton to Hastings. In doing so they raised a total exceeding £1,000 for Winkle Club funds. A fantastic reward for their efforts.

Old Town Carnival Week runs from August 1 to 11th and the Winkle Club is pleased to contribute with the ever popular and ancient game of Winkle Tossing.

This takes place on Tuesday 6th at Winkle Island from 6pm. Then on Thursday the 8th we have our annual Putting/Crazy Golf competition. This is held at the Adventure Golf Courses on the Seafront from 6pm and is open to all. There will be trophies for both adults and junior winners. Please come along and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

September 14/15 sees the Seafood & Wine Festival on the Stade Open Space. The winkle club will be presenting a fringe musical event on Winkle Island (opposite the Stade - Rock A Nore Rd).

Let's hope that summer has finally arrived and provides the perfect setting for all our community outside events. Please support and enjoy.