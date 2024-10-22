Winner announced for Stagecoach South’s 500 bus competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stagecoach South is excited to announce the winner of its 500 Bus Competition, held in celebration of the first anniversary of the popular Service 500. The winner received a £500 Chichester Gift Card, in partnership with Chichester BID, as a thank-you for taking part in this special event.

To mark the success of Service 500, Stagecoach launched the competition in July, whilst also encouraging passengers to share their feedback on the service.

During the month, Stagecoach staff travelled on Service 500 at peak and off-peak times, distributing goodie bags to customers. The goodie bags included leaflets with information about the competition and exciting items for the customers. The competition received a fantastic response, with many passengers eager to share their experiences.

Participants were asked to answer a few questions about their journeys on Service 500, and many also took the opportunity to provide additional feedback. Comments from customers praised the service for its reliability, friendly drivers, and positive impact on the community.

500 Stagecoach Bus

One satisfied passenger remarked,: “This bus service is excellent, making it super easy to get to Barnham and Barnham stations, plus Chichester.”

Another added, “It’s changed the lives of so many Barnham residents. A brilliant service!” Others highlighted the convenience the route offers for hospital appointments and meeting friends."

Stagecoach South congratulates Jo Yellend, who has been awarded the £500 Chichester Gift Card. Jo Said: “The 500 has been a great addition to Tangmere and gives us lots more options for exploring the area on public transport. I’m so excited to win this gift card and will certainly be putting the money towards spoiling my family this Christmas!”

Since its launch, the Service 500 has seen over 20% growth in passenger numbers, with customers rating the service an impressive 4.49 out of 5. It also carried over 350,000 passengers in its first year, since starting in July 2023. The route continues to serve as a vital connection for residents traveling between Barnham, Chichester, and nearby areas.