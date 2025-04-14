Winner of Bognor’s Got Talent Junior 2025 crowned

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bognor Regis was abuzz with excitement on Sunday (13 April) as ‘Bognor’s Got Talent Junior’ concluded its 2025 edition at Venue 24 on Bognor Pier. The event showcased the remarkable talents of local youth, culminating in a thrilling grand finale attended by over 150 enthusiastic spectators.

Emerging victorious was 12-year-old Adele Bagdonas, whose captivating vocal performance of Burn from the musical Hamilton, earned her the top spot among 12 outstanding finalists. Adele’s prize includes a professional recording session, with her debut single set to be released across all major streaming platforms later this year.

The competition, organised by Venue 24, began with a series of auditions that highlighted the diverse talents of Bognor Regis’ youth. The finalists delivered a range of performances, from soulful ballads, musical hits and the latest chart hits from Olivia Rodrigo, reflecting the rich artistic spirit of the community.

Presiding over the event as Head Judge was West Sussex County Councillor Gary Markwell, who praised the participants for both their talent and courage. “It’s inspiring to see so many young people in Bognor Regis brave enough to step up to share their talents in front of a live audience,” said Councillor Markwell. “Events like this not only showcase our local talent but also strengthen our community bonds.”

Adele Bagdonas expressed her gratitude and excitement following her win. “Winning Bognor’s Got Talent Junior 2025 feels like a dream come true, I'm so proud and excited.” She Said “I'm incredibly grateful for this amazing opportunity and can't wait to see where the prize takes me next. It's been an unforgettable experience, and I'm so thankful for all the support I've received along the way.”

Bognor’s Got Talent Junior will take place annually at Venue 24 on the Pier in Bognor Regis, with the adult version set to return again in December following the success of last year’s show. The talent shows continue to be a testament to the town’s commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering a vibrant cultural scene.