Winners announced in local scarecrow festival
Last week saw presentations in the Sussex Downs Scarecrow Festival a week-long event seeing scarecrows across Polegate, Willingdon and Hampden Park.
In its seventh year the festival hosted by the Polegate Community Foundation raises money for three local children’s charities; Amaze, Children with Cancer Fund and Chustnut Tree House.
Polegate Mayor, Cllr Dan Dunbar, made presentations to the winners on behalf of the Polegate Community Foundation which included the awards of best scarecrow from a business and the people choice award to Polegate Royal British Legion for their entry of a soldier in his tank.
The awards for best display of a group of scarecrows and best in show went to Sundowners WI Polegate for their Magic Roundabout display.
