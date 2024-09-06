Winning St Michael's Hospice lottery numbers w/e 06/09/24
Here are the winning lottery numbers for today’s hospice lottery draw 06/09/2024
1st Prize of £2,000 – 72082 Bexhill-on-Sea, 2nd Prize of £300 – 26471 Bexhill-on-Sea, 3rd Prize of £150 – 45253 St Leonards-on-Sea.
55 Prizes of £10
10109 10633 13750 14016 14076 14785 15153 15179 15460 19179
22014 22771 23170 25316 28058 28688 31573 32633 32973 33841
34069 34267 34480 34592 35500 38269 38860 42105 42994 44998
46513 47979 49374 50592 52844 54064 54999 58220 58989 62385
65512 68595 75032 76820 77115 77689 78457 79980 81396 89884
90081 92701 93932 95116 99799
For more information on how you can play St Michaels Hospice lottery, please call the office on 01424 456384.
