Winter Craft Market & Wellbeing Fair makes its debut at The South of England Showground

Ardingly, West Sussex — Saturday 29th November This November, the South of England Showground will transform into a festive wonderland as the Winter Craft Market & Wellbeing Fair returns on Saturday 29th November 2025, bringing together an inspiring mix of handmade crafts, local artisans, festive food, and wellbeing experiences.

The much-loved event, organised by Be Events, is set to be one of West Sussex’s most exciting Christmas markets, combining the magic of seasonal shopping with the calm of self-care. Visitors can browse stalls filled with unique gifts, home décor, artisan treats, candles, jewellery, and festive decorations — all created by talented local makers, crafters, and small businesses.

A Market That’s More Than Just Shopping

The event introduces a dedicated Wellbeing and Self-Care Zone, offering visitors a chance to unwind amid the holiday rush. From massage and aromatherapy to natural skincare, crystals, and mindfulness products, it’s a space designed to nurture both body and mind — the perfect complement to a busy festive season.

“The Winter Craft Market & Wellbeing Fair isn’t just about shopping — it’s about community, connection, and celebrating the incredible talent we have in Sussex,” said a spokesperson for Be Events. “Every stallholder represents a small business with a big dream, and every ticket sold helps keep that creativity alive. Plus, tickets cost less than a cup of coffee — but go a long way in supporting local enterprise.”

A Call for Stallholders and Sponsors

With limited stall spaces remaining, Be Events is encouraging local crafters, artists, wellbeing brands, and food producers to apply soon to avoid missing out.

The organisers are also seeking event sponsors to help support and grow local events that champion independent businesses. Sponsorship helps keep stall fees affordable and ensures Sussex makers, artisans, and wellbeing providers continue to have opportunities to shine.

Apply or sponsor here: www.be-events.co.uk/

Event Details

Date: Saturday 29th November 2025

Venue: South of England Showground, Ardingly, West Sussex

Stallholder & Sponsorship Applications: www.be-events.co.uk

About Be Events

Be Events is a Sussex-based event company dedicated to creating inspiring, inclusive, and community-driven experiences across the South East. From artisan markets and wellbeing fairs to creative workshops and lifestyle events, Be Events focuses on celebrating local talent and supporting small businesses.