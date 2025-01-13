Winter emergency appeal – Age UK East Sussex urges you to donate your pre-loved Items

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Age UK East Sussex is reaching out to the community to help support its vital work by donating gently used items to its network of shops and furniture warehouses across the region. As demand for services grows, donations of furniture, clothing, and household items are essential to help the charity continue providing support to older people in need.

With a growing older population in East Sussex, and the cut in Winter Fuel Payments, the charity is seeing a significant rise in the number of calls for help and advice on Attendance Allowance, Benefits Checks and Warm Homes Advice which its teams are working hard to provide.

The charity therefore relies on the proceeds from its shops and furniture warehouses to fund vital services such as their Information & Advice line, their team of Social Prescribers, a befriending service, as well as helping those who are experiencing hardship this winter. Donations, whether big or small, make a real difference in the lives of local seniors, and the charity is calling on individuals and families to consider donating items they no longer need.

What You Can Donate:

Furniture: sofas, chairs, tables, wardrobes, and more Clothing: new or gently used clothing, shoes, and accessories Household goods: homeware, kitchen items, decorations, and small electricals

How to Donate:

Drop off your donations at any of Age UK East Sussex’s shops or furniture warehouses .Arrange a free collection for larger items (such as furniture) by calling Age UK East Sussex on 01273 476 704 or visiting the website www.ageukeastsussex.org.uk.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of our community. Your donations help us to fund services that make a positive difference to older people’s lives, especially in the winter" said Steve Hare, CEO of Age UK East Sussex. "Every item you donate, whether it’s a piece of furniture, a coat you no longer wear, or a lamp you no longer need, goes directly to supporting our work."

Age UK East Sussex is committed to reducing social isolation, improving wellbeing, and ensuring that older people can live independently for as long as possible. All donations are sold in Age UK East Sussex shops or warehouses, with proceeds supporting these essential services. Donors can also take advantage of Gift Aid, increasing the value of their donations at no additional cost to them. For further information, or to arrange a donation, please visit www.ageukeastsussex.org.uk or contact Age UK East Sussex on 01273 476 704.