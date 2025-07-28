Wire Fence supports Bird Aid to help protect disabled gulls by supplying bird mesh at cost price

In July 2025, Bird Aid began rebuilding bird aviaries at its rescue centre in Hailsham, East Sussex to protect their permanently disabled gulls. Wire Fence supported the project by supplying bird mesh at cost price and will continue to assist Bird Aid as they prepare to carry out a full aviary rebuild.

About Bird Aid

Bird Aid is a wildlife rescue centre and sanctuary in Hailsham, East Sussex, specialising in the care of the red listed gulls. The centre takes in around 500 birds each year and is home to many disabled gulls that cannot be released. Run largely by volunteers and supported through donations, Bird Aid provides long-term care and rehabilitation for injured, orphaned, and sick birds.

At the same time, Bird Aid was founded with a broader purpose – not only to care for gulls, but also to provide a supportive space for learning-disabled people. Alongside wildlife rehabilitation, the centre offers meaningful activities and work experience for those with limited opportunities elsewhere.

A young gull chick being cared for at Bird Aid.

About the Project

Bird Aid is currently building secure nighttime enclosures inside their existing aviaries to keep birds safe from predators, after discovering that several older structures were no longer sound. This temporary solution allows the aviaries to remain in use by safely shutting the birds in at night.

Wire Fence supported this essential work by supplying welded mesh at cost price, which is now being used to construct the new predator-proof enclosures. With two aviaries still under construction and the main baby aviary already up and running, the project continues with the help of volunteers and ongoing donations.

Comment From Bird Aid

New aviary panels being assembled as part of Bird Aid’s rebuild project.

We had planned to repair all our aviaries to ensure predator proofing before the baby season. Unfortunately, some were found to be beyond repair (after 15 years, the wood has rotted). Our new plan has been to build safe nighttime areas so that we can continue to use the aviaries by shutting the birds away in 100% safe enclosures at the end of each day. We are still working on 2 aviaries but our main baby one is up and running. Huge thanks go to our building volunteers, especially Sam, who is here most days, to anyone who has donated towards costs, and to Wire Fence for providing the new welded mesh at cost price and who have promised to keep supporting us. Ian Gould, Bird Aid

Comment From Wire Fence

When we heard about Bird Aid’s predator-proofing campaign, we knew we wanted to help. Their dedication to rescuing and caring for gulls – many of whom have no other place to go – is incredibly inspiring. We offered our mesh at cost price to support their urgent rebuilding work. It’s a small gesture, but we’re proud to have played even a small part in keeping their birds safe. Ian’s updates have shown us just how much care, thought, and effort goes into every build. We look forward to continuing to support Bird Aid and sharing their story. Orsi, Content Creator at Wire Fence

Project Images

Sea Gulls Fred and Ginger at Bird Aid

Sam, one of Bird Aid’s dedicated volunteers, with a roll of welded mesh supplied by Wire Fence at cost price.

A view of one of the aviaries at Bird Aid.

Volunteer Sam constructing a secure nighttime enclosure.

How to Support Bird Aid

Caring for hundreds of birds each year is no small task – especially when it comes to feeding them. It costs thousands of pounds annually to provide food for the gulls at Bird Aid, many of whom stay long-term due to injury or disability. A donation of just £1 can help feed a bird for a day, while £7 covers a whole week of care.

Find out more or send a fish at birdaid.co.uk/support-us.

But feeding is only part of the challenge. With ageing aviaries and increasing threats from predators like mink, the sanctuary faces growing pressures. Support from the public is vital to help Bird Aid continue its work – offering a safe haven not only for vulnerable wildlife, but for the people who care for them too.

Learn how you can support the sanctuary at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/birdaidworks.

Get Help With Your Community Project

Wire Fence is a UK supplier of fencing and landscaping materials. We support community-led projects through donations and product discounts. See our previous projects heree: https://www.wirefence.co.uk/category/our-causes/