'Without help we will have to close our Seaford club - a great loss to the community'

Seahaven Hard of Hearing Club is facing closure unless it can find volunteers to help it run its committee.

Pauline White, treasurer of Seahaven Hard of Hearing Club, said: "The Club is one of the oldest Club's in Seaford.

"We have 36 members. We run a social afternoon once a month on the first Friday at St James' Clubhouse, Seaford.

"We also run lip reading classes on a Tuesday morning on 6 week terms.

"We have a trained Tutor who brings her hearing dog along to the classes.

"We desperately need help on our committee. We need a Secretary, Fund Raiser, Speaker/entertainment organiser. "Without help we will have to close the Club which would be a great loss to the community."

To volunteer, contact Pauline by email at [email protected]