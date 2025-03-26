'Without help we will have to close our Seaford club - a great loss to the community'

By Lesley Hixon
Contributor
Published 26th Mar 2025, 14:56 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 15:04 BST
Seahaven Hard of Hearing Club is facing closure unless it can find volunteers to help it run its committee.

Pauline White, treasurer of Seahaven Hard of Hearing Club, said: "The Club is one of the oldest Club's in Seaford.

"We have 36 members. We run a social afternoon once a month on the first Friday at St James' Clubhouse, Seaford.

"We also run lip reading classes on a Tuesday morning on 6 week terms.

"We have a trained Tutor who brings her hearing dog along to the classes.

"We desperately need help on our committee. We need a Secretary, Fund Raiser, Speaker/entertainment organiser. "Without help we will have to close the Club which would be a great loss to the community."

To volunteer, contact Pauline by email at [email protected]

