'Without help we will have to close our Seaford club - a great loss to the community'
Pauline White, treasurer of Seahaven Hard of Hearing Club, said: "The Club is one of the oldest Club's in Seaford.
"We have 36 members. We run a social afternoon once a month on the first Friday at St James' Clubhouse, Seaford.
"We also run lip reading classes on a Tuesday morning on 6 week terms.
"We have a trained Tutor who brings her hearing dog along to the classes.
"We desperately need help on our committee. We need a Secretary, Fund Raiser, Speaker/entertainment organiser. "Without help we will have to close the Club which would be a great loss to the community."
To volunteer, contact Pauline by email at [email protected]