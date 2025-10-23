Wivelsfield Green development wins prestigious construction award

Bluebell Gardens, a new development by Elivia Homes in Wivelsfield Green, East Sussex, has achieved The Bricks Site Recognition Award by LABC Warranty for September, for its standards of workmanship and management of the site.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sites are scored by risk management surveyors during inspection visits, which take place regularly throughout key stages of construction.

The collection of 31 properties offers a beautifully designed mix of homes, with options ranging from one-bedroom to four-bedrooms. The development showcases the epitome of English countryside living, just north of the South Downs National Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A highlight of every home at Bluebell Gardens is the incorporation of energy-efficient features, such as air-source heat pumps, electric car charging points and access to a Car Club for shared vehicle use. These thoughtful additions bring Elivia Homes’ vision to life: creating communities where people could live, thrive and grow sustainably.

Bluebell Gardens, Wivelsfield, Sussex

Jack Biggerstaff, Managing Director for Elivia Homes Central, said: “We are incredibly proud that Bluebell Gardens has been recognised with The Bricks Site Recognition Award. This is a fantastic achievement that reflects the dedication and craftsmanship of everyone involved, from our on-site team to our trusted partners and suppliers.

"From day one, our focus has been on building homes that combine beautiful design with practical, energy-efficient features and it’s incredibly rewarding to see that effort recognised by LABC Warranty.

“Bluebell Gardens is a great example of what we strive for across all our developments: creating well-built, sustainable homes that bring people together and enhance the character of their local communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LABC Warranty is one of the largest providers of structural warranties in the UK. Its combined team of more than 3,700 surveyors work with house builders, contractors and housing associations.

Bluebell Gardens Development

Sarah Sheppard, Technical Director at LABC Warranty, said: “It takes skill, commitment and a dedication to quality of construction for a site to receive The Bricks Site Recognition Award. Nothing pleases my team and I more than to see developments meet and maintain such high standards.”

The Bricks Site Recognition Award winners are chosen every month and are then further shortlisted at the end of the year, where only the best of those sites can secure the Bricks Development of the Year trophy, one of the construction industry’s most prestigious awards given to outstanding sites in England and Wales.