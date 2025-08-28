Wivelsfield petrol station hosts classic car show

Families and car enthusiasts are being invited down to Gulf Wivelsfield Service Station for a classic car show and fun open day with the West Sussex Stag Owners Club.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forecourt, based on Ditchling Road, Wivelsfield, is hosting the West Sussex car club who are taking part in a special event organised with Gulf UK, which will see the vintage and retro cars before driving in an eye-catching convoy through the borough.

The event takes place from 10am on Saturday, September 6, where members of the public will be able to talk to the owners and see classic cars such as vintage Triumph Stags.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be opportunities to participate in a Gulf UK giveaway with the chance to win prizes including cinema tickets, Gulf goodies and an Amalfi coast road trip.

The public will get chance to check out vintage Triumph Stags on the Gulf Wivelsfield forecourt.

Andre Salvidge, manager of the forecourt, said: "We are really excited to welcome the West Sussex Stag Owners Club on Saturday 6th September. It’s not every day you get to see pristine cars that date back to the 1970s so we’re hoping car enthusiasts young and old make the trip out to see the cars on display.

“Everyone is invited, there will be plenty of opportunities to talk to the owners and look at the cars, and there will be the big Gulf giveaway to enter too!"

It’s especially exciting because the event has been organised as part of Gulf’s Big Journey, a campaign organised by Gulf UK as a collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment for the new film, A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey, with cinema tickets and special Gulf UK merchandise among the prizes on offer.

The open day takes place on Saturday, September 6th, from 10am until midday.

For more information about the competition go to https://gulfoil.co.uk/gulf-uk-to-the-gulf-of-italy/.