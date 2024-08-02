Woman from Bognor Regis takes on challenge to climb Mount Kilimanjaro

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BAKO, a leading distributor of bakery products in the UK, is thrilled to announce that Marta Skomoroko, from Bognor Regis in West Sussex, will be part of the team climbing Mount Kilimanjaro this October. This initiative marks BAKO’s 60th anniversary, with a year-long series of celebratory activities aimed at raising £60,000 for Dementia UK.

Established in 1964, BAKO has been supplying independent bakers and caterers across the UK with high-quality ingredients and products.

To celebrate its milestone 60th birthday, BAKO is hosting a variety of fundraising activities, culminating in a challenging trek up Mount Kilimanjaro. The team of four, including Marta Skomoroko, will be led by the Kilimanjaro Climbing Company.

Marta Skomoroko, 35, has been with BAKO for 7 years, currently serving as a Specification Technologist, Marta saw this trek as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to push her personal boundaries and test her limits while contributing to a cause she deeply cares about.

BAKO's Mount Kilimanjaro Team

Marta said: "I love challenging myself and raising funds for Dementia UK is a cause I wholeheartedly support. I’m looking forward to reaching the summit and taking in the view, knowing the effort was all for a good cause. The sense of accomplishment from completing such a challenging trek is something I eagerly anticipate!”

Marta's training regime includes daily walks, cycling and rock climbing. Marta said: “My training has included tough hikes, and I'm hoping my preparation will be enough. I'm confident in the team and the support we have, and I know it's for a great cause, which keeps me motivated.”

Michael Tully, BAKO Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are incredibly proud of Marta and our team for taking on this monumental challenge. Our 60th anniversary is not just about celebrating our past but also making a positive impact on our community. Raising funds for Dementia UK, a charity close to many of our hearts, aligns perfectly with our values and commitment to giving back."

Marta’s motivation to support Dementia UK stems from personal experiences and a desire to help those affected by dementia: "Seeing the impact dementia has on loved ones and their caregivers is heart-wrenching” Marta shared.

Marta Training

BAKO's 60th birthday celebrations also feature 1960’s themed baking competitions, exclusive offers, giveaways, and the launch of new products from the BAKO Select range.

To support Marta visit: www.justgiving.com/page/bako-ltd-marta-skomoroko