Women 4 Women: Counter-protest to show solidarity with asylum-seeking families

By Heather Robbins
Contributor
Published 4th Sep 2025, 16:42 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 16:45 BST
Stand Up To Racism is organising a peaceful women-led counter-protest this Friday evening to show solidarity with asylum seekers, predominantly women, mothers and children, currently living at the Chichester Park Hotel. All are welcome to join. Participants are encouraged to bring pre-loved cuddly toys to donate to the hotel after the protest.

The vast majority of asylum seekers are fleeing war, persecution, and violence. There is no evidence that refugees are more likely to commit acts of sexual violence. Many are themselves survivors of abuse. Attempts by far-right groups to spread misinformation and mobilise protests outside hotels sheltering women and children do nothing to improve safety and instead fuel fear and division.

Women 4 Women calls for meaningful action: better public services for women, children, victims, and survivors – not aggressive protests aimed at vulnerable families.

“This protest is about standing in solidarity with women and children who have fled unimaginable hardship. We reject lies and misinformation that put them at risk. Instead, we offer support, compassion, and hope.” – Stand Up To Racism

Women 4 Women protest this Friday 5 September
Event details:

  • When: Friday 5 September 2025, 5:30 / 6 p.m.
  • Where: Meet at Sainsbury’s car park at 5:30 p.m. or at Chichester Park Hotel at 6 p.m. Madgwick Lane, Westhampnett Rd, Chichester, PO19 7QL. Travel to and from the hotel in groups – NOT ALONE.
  • Who: Women-led, all welcome
  • What to Bring: Pre-loved cuddly toys to donate to the hotel
